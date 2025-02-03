SSC GD 2025 Admit Cards Out: Check download link and important details here

The SSC GD Constable exam is scheduled for February 2025. Admit cards are available on ssc.gov.in. The exam covers 39,481 vacancies across various security forces.

The exam centre intimation was recently published by SSC and the admit cards have also been released. The exam will be conducted on February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25, 2025.

Download the admit cards here: ssc.gov.in

The computer-based exam for the Constable (GD) will be conducted in English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages. This exam is for candidates applying for various positions in the security and law enforcement sectors across India.

As per the notification, there are 39,481 vacancies across various forces, including the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Secretariat Security Force (SSF). It will also cover positions for Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR) and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

How to download SSC GD Admit Card 2025:

1. Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

2. Locate the Admit Card Link: On the homepage, look for the quick link for admit card section. Click on the link for the SSC GD Admit Card 2025.

3. Once you click the admit card link, you will be redirected to a page specifically for downloading the Constable (GD) admit card.

4. Enter your details: On the download page, you will be prompted to enter your login credentials. Fill in the information accurately and click on the submit button.

5. After submitting your details, your SSC GD Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. Carefully check all the details such as your name, exam centre, date, and other instructions. Once verified, download the admit card and take a printout to bring with you on exam day.

