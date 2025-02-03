SSC GD 2025 Admit Cards Out: Check download link and important details here

The SSC GD Constable exam is scheduled for February 2025. Admit cards are available  on ssc.gov.in. The exam covers 39,481 vacancies across various security forces.

SSC GD 2025 Admit Cards Out: Check download link and important details here iwh
Author
Ishwi Singh
Updated: Feb 3, 2025, 11:52 AM IST

The exam centre intimation was recently published by SSC and the admit cards have also been released. The exam will be conducted on February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25, 2025.

Download the admit cards here: ssc.gov.in

The computer-based exam for the Constable (GD) will be conducted in English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages. This exam is for candidates applying for various positions in the security and law enforcement sectors across India.

As per the notification, there are 39,481 vacancies across various forces, including the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Secretariat Security Force (SSF). It will also cover positions for Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR) and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

How to download SSC GD Admit Card 2025:

1.    Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.
2.    Locate the Admit Card Link: On the homepage, look for the quick link for admit card section. Click on the link for the SSC GD Admit Card 2025.
3.    Once you click the admit card link, you will be redirected to a page specifically for downloading the Constable (GD) admit card. 
4.    Enter your details: On the download page, you will be prompted to enter your login credentials. Fill in the information accurately and click on the submit button.
5.    After submitting your details, your SSC GD Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. Carefully check all the details such as your name, exam centre, date, and other instructions. Once verified, download the admit card and take a printout to bring with you on exam day.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

IIT JAM 2025: How to download and review the answer key iwh

IIT JAM 2025: How to download and review the answer key

GATE 2025: Important guidelines, admit card details, and essential tips for candidates iwh

GATE 2025: Important guidelines, admit card details, and essential tips for candidates

UGC NET December 2024 answer key released: Check download link and details iwh

UGC NET December 2024 answer key released: Check download link and details

Where to study humanities in India: 7 best universities iwh

Where to study humanities in India: 7 best universities

How to write a strong resume Essential Dos and Donts iwh

Want to create lasting impact on employers? Essential do's and don't for crafting job-winning resume

Recent Stories

'Unfortunate incident but go to High Court': SC refuses to entertain PIL against UP govt in MahaKumbh stampede shk

'Unfortunate incident but go to High Court': SC refuses to entertain PIL against UP govt in MahaKumbh stampede

Apple cancels Mac connected AR smart glasses check details gcw

Apple cancels Mac-connected AR smart glasses | Check details

6 makeup looks to ace your party look

6 makeup looks to ace your party look

Mukesh Ambani buys Rs. 645 crore, bought a team England's Hundred League RBA

Mukesh Ambani buys Rs. 645 crore, bought a team England's Hundred League

Coorg to Goa to Ooty-8 Budget-Friendly Romantic Getaways in India Under Rs 30000 RBA

Coorg to Goa to Ooty-8 Budget-Friendly Romantic Getaways in India Under Rs 30000

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon