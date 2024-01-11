SBI PO Mains Result 2023 OUT on sbi.co.in, here's how to check

The main examination took place nationwide on December 5 and 16, 2023, at multiple examination centers. This online examination comprised Objective Tests accounting for 200 marks and a Descriptive Test carrying 50 marks.

SBI PO Mains Result 2023 has been officially announced by the State Bank of India, marking a significant milestone for candidates who participated in the Probationary Officer main examination. To access their results, candidates can visit the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.

The main examination took place nationwide on December 5 and 16, 2023, at multiple examination centers. This online examination comprised Objective Tests accounting for 200 marks and a Descriptive Test carrying 50 marks. The overall duration of the examination was three hours, providing candidates with a comprehensive assessment of their skills and knowledge.

SBI PO Mains Result 2023: Here's how to download

Login to the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on careers link and then click on current opening link.

Click on the link and the PDF file will open.

Check the result and download the page.

Candidates who successfully clear the main examination are now in line for the Psychometric test, Group Exercise, and Interview as the next steps in the selection process. The Psychometric test is scheduled to take place from January 16 onwards, while the Group Exercise and Personal Interview at LHO centers will commence from January 21 onwards.

This recruitment initiative aims to fill 2000 vacant positions within the organization. For additional information and relevant details, candidates are advised to refer to the official website of the State Bank of India.