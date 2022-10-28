Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Registration deadline extended till October 29; know details here

The registration deadline for Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling has been extended by KEA. The deadline to apply online is October 29, 2022. Candidates who wish to apply online should visit the KEA website at kea.kar.nic.in.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the registration deadline for the state's National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) counselling 2022. Candidates can now register for Karnataka NEET UG 2022 counselling at kea.kar.nic.in until October 29. (4 pm). Registered applicants can submit their application fees till 6 pm on October 29. The registration deadline for Karnataka NEET counselling was October 27.

Aspirants can register for Karnataka NEET UG 2022 counselling by entering their NEET roll number and CET roll number (if applicable), filling out the required information, uploading the required documents, and paying the registration fee. On October 27, KEA began document verification for the Karnataka UG NEET. The rank-order schedule for document verification is available on the official website.

Know the required documents for the Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling:

1) KEA NEET UG 2022 application printout

2) NEET UG 2022 scorecard

3) KCET 2022 scorecard

4) Slip of verification

5) All other original documents

6) Any valid identification card (driver's licence, voter ID, passport, PAN, or Aadhar card).

Know the steps to apply for the Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling:

1) Visit the KEA official website, kea.kar.nic.in

2) Navigate to the UGNEET 2022 registration link

3) Enter the required information and create a user ID and password

4) Now, re-login and enter your basic information

5) Cross-check the application form and upload the required documents

6) Pay the registration fee and submit

7) Download the page and take a printout

