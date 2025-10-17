RITES has announced 600 Senior Technical Assistant vacancies with a salary of Rs 29,735. Required qualification: Diploma/B.Sc. in Chemistry. Apply online before November 12, 2025.

A golden opportunity awaits young job seekers in the railway sector, as Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) has announced the recruitment of 600 Senior Technical Assistant posts. This is a Central Government position, open to eligible candidates from across India. The application process begins on October 14, 2025 and will remain open until November 12, 2025.

Educational Qualification and Salary

To apply for this post, candidates must have a Diploma or a B.Sc. in Chemistry. Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of Rs. 29,735/-. In addition, other benefits will be available as per government rules. Therefore, eligible individuals can make use of this great opportunity.

Age Limit and Relaxation

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and not more than 40 years old. Age relaxation is also provided as per government rules: 5 years for SC/ST categories, 3 years for OBC categories, and up to 15 years for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD). All eligible candidates can apply using these age relaxations.

Application Fee and Selection Process

To apply for these positions, SC/ST/Ex-s/PWD candidates must pay an application fee of Rs. 100/-, while other categories must pay Rs. 300/-. Candidates will be selected based on a Written Test and Document Scrutiny. Information regarding the exam date and centers will be announced later.

How to Apply?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online only through the official RITES website at https://www.rites.com/. Before applying, read the official notification thoroughly, keep all necessary documents ready, and submit the application by November 12, 2025. As this is a Central Government job, don't miss out on applying. Best of luck!