Rajshree Groups beaconing the light of education to all with the right approach

Calling ‘Education’ just important is not sufficient to determine its value as it is more of a weapon to improve an individual’s life. Being the most crucial tool for altering one's life, it is something that begins at home at a very early age and continues till our last breath. It not only unquestionably impacts a person’s quality of life but also enhances skills while fostering the growth of personality and attitude. One such educational organisation that is dedicated to providing high-quality instruction, fostering academic innovation, and supporting instructional strategies that involve students in their learning is Rajshree Groups. The Institutions have received numerous honours for their efforts in the field of education.

The Rajshree Group has with time expanded into several industries, including manufacturing, construction, infrastructure development, real estate, agriculture, healthcare, and community development. Its range has expanded thanks to the solid foundation of moral and social principles. With the founding of the Rajshree Institute of Management & Technology more than ten years ago, the Rajshree Group accomplished a significant advancement in the field of education. Having regularly been ranked among the top engineering institutes in the nation, it has now carved out a niche for itself. The organisation currently oversees 12 esteemed educational institutions in Bareilly.

The institutions that come under the leadership of the Rajshree Group guarantee every student receives an optimal platform to explore and develop their potential by providing 90+ various courses under one banner. It was established under the renowned Rajshree Educational Trust, which has its headquarters in Bareilly. The chairman, Shri Rajendra Kumar Agarwal, and secretary, Shri Rakesh Kumar Agarwal, provided a strong vision and leadership for the organisation. The programs and courses offered here are accredited by Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, and are recognized by the UGC, AICTE, NCTE, NMC, BCI, INC, PCI, DGT, Ministry of Education, Health, and the Government of India.

When asked about his take on education, the chairman of Rajshree Groups, Shri Rajendra Kumar Agarwal, stated, “Being a strong believer of the famous saying, Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world, I would say that a beacon of light in the night is education. It is unquestionably a wish for a happy life as every living human on our planet has the fundamental right to an education. It is wrong to refuse this right since an uneducated youth is the biggest drawback of humanity. Keeping this in mind, and to impart world-class education and exposure under one roof, the Rajshree Group of Institutions was founded in 2009. Since then, there has been no turning back for us.”

Owing to being an educational organisation that is dedicated to providing high-quality instruction, fostering academic innovation, and supporting instructional strategies that involve students in their learning, Rajshree Group proves to be one-of-a-kind. The Institutions have received numerous honours for their efforts in the field of education. It aims to give the students aspirations to carve out unique niche wings. The group is dedicated to providing students with the competencies and employability skills they need to join prestigious enterprises and provide service to society. The group is supported by a staff of highly qualified and experienced professors.

Disclaimer: This is a featured content