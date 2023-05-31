Odisha Board HSC Plus Two Science, Commerce Result 2023 DECLARED: Here's how to check
Around 3.5 lakh students have appeared for the CHSE Plus II examinations. CHSE Odisha class 12th science stream was held from March 1 to April 4 and for the Science stream the exam was held from March 2 to April 4.
The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Wednesday (May 31) announced the Class 12 Science and Commerce results. The CHSE Odisha results was declared at 11 am. Candidates will be able to check the CHSE Odisha Class 12 results at orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in.
CHSE Odisha result 2023: Here's how to check:
Step 1 - Visit the official website at chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in
Step 2 - Click on the result tab on the homepage
Step 3 - PPut in your login details
Step 4 - CHSE Odisha results will be displayed on the screen
Step 5 - Download and print it for future reference.
Step 6 - The result will be displayed on the screen.
