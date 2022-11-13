Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CLAT 2023: Registration deadline ends today; check exam pattern, key dates

    According to the schedule, the consortium of National Law Universities, NLUs, will close the CLAT registration window today. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes at India's 22 National Law Universities can register on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. 
     

    CLAT 2023: Registration deadline ends today: check exam pattern, key dates - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 13, 2022, 11:31 AM IST

    Registration for the Common Law Admission Test, CLAT 2023, concludes on Sunday, November 13, 2022. According to the schedule, the consortium of National Law Universities, NLUs, will close the CLAT registration window today. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes at India's 22 National Law Universities can register on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. 

    Know the CLAT 2023 exam schedule here:
    The CLAT 2023 exam will be conducted on December 18, 2022, as per CLAT 2023 schedule. Candidates who pass CLAT 2023 are admitted to the 5 Year Integrated LLB course and LLM courses offered by 22 NLUs. 

    Know how to register for CLAT 2023:
    1) Visit the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in
    2) Click on the CLAT 2023 registration link
    3) Apply using the required details and login
    4) Key in the credentials generate post registration
    5) Complete the CLAT 2023 application form 
    6) Submit details and upload the required documents
    7) Take a printout for further need

    Know about the CLAT 2023 syllabus and pattern:
    The UG-CLAT 2023 will be a 2-hour exam with 150 multiple-choice questions worth one mark each. 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect response. These questions will be divided into five categories:
    1) English Language
    2) Current Affairs, including General Knowledge
    3) Legal Reasoning
    4) Logical Reasoning
    5) Quantitative Techniques

    The first section would consist of 120 objective-type questions worth one mark each. Every incorrect answer will result in a 0.25-marks deduction.

    The paper will be based on undergraduate programme-required subjects such as Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Contract Law, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, and Labour & Industrial Law.

    Also Read: KVS Teacher Recruitment 2022: Registration deadline extended till November 12; check vacancies, process here
    Also Read: DU admission 2022: Delhi University UG 3rd merit list to be released on November 13; know details

    Also Read: AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Special round seat allotment result to be released today; know steps to check

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2022, 11:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    DU admission 2022: Delhi University UG 3rd merit list to be released on November 13; know details - adt

    DU admission 2022: Delhi University UG 3rd merit list to be released on November 13; know details

    AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Special round seat allotment result to be released today; know steps to check - adt

    AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Special round seat allotment result to be released today; know steps to check

    UPSSSC Recruitment 2022: Final answer key for forest, wildlife guard posts released; know steps to download - adt

    UPSSSC Recruitment 2022: Final answer key for forest, wildlife guard posts released; know steps to download

    CBSE Class 10 12 Board Exam 2023 date sheet likely to be announced by November 20 Report gcw

    CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 date sheet likely to be announced by November 20: Report

    KVS Teacher Recruitment 2022: Registration deadline extended till November 12; check vacancies, selection process - adt

    KVS Teacher Recruitment 2022: Registration deadline extended till November 12; check vacancies, process here

    Recent Stories

    Akshay Kumar 'OUT', Kartik Aaryan 'IN' for Hera Pheri 3; producer saves Rs 45 Cr RBA

    Akshay Kumar 'OUT', Kartik Aaryan 'IN' for Hera Pheri 3; producer saves Rs 45 Cr

    Noida Authority to impose Rs 10000 fine to pet owners in case of mishap Details here gcw

    Noida Authority to impose Rs 10,000 fine to pet owners in case of mishap; Details here

    IPL 2023 Indian Premier League: Jason Behrendorff traded to Mumbai Indians by Royal Challengers Bangalore-ayh

    IPL 2023: Jason Behrendorff traded to Mumbai Indians by Royal Challengers Bangalore

    Apple has spent THIS much for SOS Emergency satellite feature for iPhone 14 models gcw

    Apple has spent THIS much for SOS Emergency satellite feature

    Akshay Kumar talks about his Canadian citizenship, Indian Passport and more RBA

    Akshay Kumar talks about his Canadian citizenship, Indian Passport and more

    Recent Videos

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon
    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: Rahul Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest

    Video Icon