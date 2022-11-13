CLAT 2023: Registration deadline ends today; check exam pattern, key dates

According to the schedule, the consortium of National Law Universities, NLUs, will close the CLAT registration window today. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes at India's 22 National Law Universities can register on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Registration for the Common Law Admission Test, CLAT 2023, concludes on Sunday, November 13, 2022. According to the schedule, the consortium of National Law Universities, NLUs, will close the CLAT registration window today. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes at India's 22 National Law Universities can register on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Know the CLAT 2023 exam schedule here:

The CLAT 2023 exam will be conducted on December 18, 2022, as per CLAT 2023 schedule. Candidates who pass CLAT 2023 are admitted to the 5 Year Integrated LLB course and LLM courses offered by 22 NLUs.

Know how to register for CLAT 2023:

1) Visit the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in

2) Click on the CLAT 2023 registration link

3) Apply using the required details and login

4) Key in the credentials generate post registration

5) Complete the CLAT 2023 application form

6) Submit details and upload the required documents

7) Take a printout for further need

Know about the CLAT 2023 syllabus and pattern:

The UG-CLAT 2023 will be a 2-hour exam with 150 multiple-choice questions worth one mark each. 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect response. These questions will be divided into five categories:

1) English Language

2) Current Affairs, including General Knowledge

3) Legal Reasoning

4) Logical Reasoning

5) Quantitative Techniques

The first section would consist of 120 objective-type questions worth one mark each. Every incorrect answer will result in a 0.25-marks deduction.

The paper will be based on undergraduate programme-required subjects such as Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Contract Law, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, and Labour & Industrial Law.

