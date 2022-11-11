Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Special round seat allotment result to be released today; know steps to check

    Students who are satisfied with their assigned seats must either accept or surrender their seats by November 14. Students who were assigned seats through the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment must physically report to the assigned centre to complete the admission process, which includes document verification.

    First Published Nov 11, 2022, 10:36 AM IST

    The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the AP EAMCET 2022 special round seat allotment result on Friday, November 11, 2022. Candidates who have registered for the special round seat allotment result can access it via the AP EAPCET official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. The application number, hall ticket number, and date of birth are required to check the AP EAMCET special round seat allotment result.

    Candidates will be able to view the allotment results after 6:00 pm today. Self-reporting and reporting at the designated college are permitted from November 11 to November 14, 2022. Candidates can view the outcome by following the simple steps outlined below

    Know how to check the AP EAMCET 2022: 
    1) Visit the official website at ceapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/
    2) Key in the AP EAMCET 2022 hall ticket number, application number and date of birth
    3) The AP EAMCET seat allotment result will appear on the screen
    4) Download and take a printout for the future process

    APSCHE is online conducting the seat distribution and counselling processes for the AP EAMCET 2022. The AP EAMCET 2022 exam will have 143254 available seats. Students can learn more about the AP EAMCET seat allocation 2022 by visiting the official website at sche.ap.gov.in.

