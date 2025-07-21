NEET UG 2025 counselling for vacant MBBS, BDS, and BSc (Nursing) seats under the AIQ quota begins July 21. Registration is open until July 30 on the MCC website (mcc.nic.in).

NEET UG 2025 Counselling: The counselling process for vacant seats of MBBS/ BDS/ BSc (NURSING) in All India Quota (AIQ) seats/ Deemed University/ Central University by the Medical Council Committee (MCC) starts today i.e. July 21. Students can register online till July 30, 2025, by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in to participate in the counselling.

NEET UG 2025 Counselling: State Wise Seat Metric

The Medical Counselling Committee released a notification detailing the number of vacant seats in various colleges across different states on July 19. According to the notification, several institutes have increased their seat capacity. Students can view the complete seat matrix for all colleges and states by clicking the PDF link provided below.

Important Dates for First Stage Counselling

1st Round Dates

• Registration and payment- July 21-28, 2025

• Choice Filling/Locking- July 22-28, 2025

• Seat Allotment Process- July 29-30, 2025

• Result release date- July 31, 2025

• Reporting / Joining date- August 1-6, 2025

• Verification of data of students joined by institutes from August 7-8, 2025

Important Documents Required

To participate in NEET UG counselling, you will need NEET scorecard, NEET exam admit card, 10th certificate and mark sheet, 12th certificate and mark sheet, ID proof (Aadhaar/PAN card/Driving License/Passport), eight passport size photographs, provisional allotment letter, caste certificate (if applicable), residence certificate, disability certificate (if applicable) etc.

Counselling Sessions

According to the counselling schedule released by MCC, the admission process will be completed in a total of 4 phases. The first phase counselling will be completed from July 21 to August 8, the second phase counselling from August 12 to September 1, the third phase counselling from September 3 to September 21 and the counselling process of the stray vacancy round will be completed from September 22 to September 27, 2025.