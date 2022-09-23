JoSAA Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2022 declared; know steps to download

Candidates who have registered for counselling can view and download the seat allotment results at josaa.nic.in. Candidates must log in to the website with their application number and password to access their portal and check the seat allotment order. The JoSAA's first seat allotment result 2022 is also available on the official website.

Suppose candidates want to be considered for a seat of higher preference in any Institute/within the allocated Institute in the subsequent rounds. In that case, they must accept the seat and choose a Float/Slide option. Suppose candidates do not complete any of the three steps of online reporting for seat acceptance. In that case, their assigned seat will be cancelled, and they will be unable to participate in the seat allocation process.

Candidates must now respond to the query and continue the Round 1 admission process. The deadline for responding to the Round 1 query is September 17, 2022, at 5 pm. On September 28, 2022, JoSAA counselling 2022 Round 2 seat allocation will be released.

Know how to download the JoSAA Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2022:

1) Visit the official website, josaa.nic.in

2) Click on the 'view seat allotment result round 1' link on the homepage

3) Now, log in using the required credentials, such as application number and password

4) After Submit, the result will be displayed

5) Download the result and take a printout

As the first allotment list is made public, candidates who have been assigned seats will have three options, Freeze, Float, or Slide. Candidates must choose them for the next round of admissions. If the candidates are satisfied with the allotted seat, they can use the 'freeze' option; if they want to keep the seat and participate in subsequent rounds, they can use the 'Float' option; and if they have accepted the offered seat but an academic programme of higher preference is offered in the same Institute, they will accept it in subsequent rounds of counselling.

