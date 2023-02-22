NEET MDS 2023: NBEMS to release admit card today; know steps to download, other details

NEET MDS 2023: Following the NBE's official schedule, the NEET MDS 2023 exam will be held on March 1, 2023. When the admit card for the NEET MDS exam is released, candidates will be able to download it from the official websites nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

The National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences, NBE, will release the NEET MDS 2023 Admit Card on Wednesday, February 22. When the admit card for the NEET MDS exam is released, candidates will be able to download it from the official websites nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

Following the NBE's official schedule, the NEET MDS 2023 exam will be held on March 1, 2023. The NEET MDS Exam is conducted to gain admission to various MDS programmes in India.

Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website once the NEET MDS Admit Card is released. To know how to download the admit card, follow the instructions provided below:

NEET MDS 2023 Admit Card: know how to download

1) Navigate to the official website, nbe.edu.in

2) Click on the NEET MDS 2023 tab on the home screen

3) On a new page, click on the application link and then admit card

4) Key in the required credentials, such as NEET MDS roll number, date of birth and other details

5) Your NEET MDS 2023 admit card will be on the screen

6) Download and take a printout

The NEET MDS Exam is conducted to fill all MDS courses and seats available in all of India 50 per cent quota seats, state quota seats, MDS Seats at private dental colleges, institutes, and universities, armed forces medical services institutions, and for short service commission in army dental corps. However, this exam does not help with the MDS admissions to AIIMS Delhi.

The Union Health Ministry recently extended the internship deadline for NEET MDS candidates. According to the updated MoHFW dates, the NEET MDS 2023 internship deadline has been extended to June 30, 2023.

