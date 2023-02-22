Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEET MDS 2023: NBEMS to release admit card today; know steps to download, other details

    NEET MDS 2023: Following the NBE's official schedule, the NEET MDS 2023 exam will be held on March 1, 2023. When the admit card for the NEET MDS exam is released, candidates will be able to download it from the official websites nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

    NEET MDS 2023: NBEMS to release admit card today February 22; know steps to download, other details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 22, 2023, 10:40 AM IST

    The National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences, NBE, will release the NEET MDS 2023 Admit Card on Wednesday, February 22. When the admit card for the NEET MDS exam is released, candidates will be able to download it from the official websites nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

    Following the NBE's official schedule, the NEET MDS 2023 exam will be held on March 1, 2023. The NEET MDS Exam is conducted to gain admission to various MDS programmes in India.

    Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website once the NEET MDS Admit Card is released. To know how to download the admit card, follow the instructions provided below:

    NEET MDS 2023 Admit Card: know how to download 
    1) Navigate to the official website, nbe.edu.in
    2) Click on the NEET MDS 2023 tab on the home screen
    3) On a new page, click on the application link and then admit card 
    4) Key in the required credentials, such as NEET MDS roll number, date of birth and other details
    5) Your NEET MDS 2023 admit card will be on the screen
    6) Download and take a printout

    The NEET MDS Exam is conducted to fill all MDS courses and seats available in all of India 50 per cent quota seats, state quota seats, MDS Seats at private dental colleges, institutes, and universities, armed forces medical services institutions, and for short service commission in army dental corps. However, this exam does not help with the MDS admissions to AIIMS Delhi.

    The Union Health Ministry recently extended the internship deadline for NEET MDS candidates. According to the updated MoHFW dates, the NEET MDS 2023 internship deadline has been extended to June 30, 2023.

    Also read: TANCET 2023: Registration deadline ends on February 22; know fees, education requirement

    Also read: COMEDK UGET 2023: Registration commences today; know important dates, other details

    Also read: IDBI SO Recruitment 2023: Registration for 114 posts to commence from February 21; know age limit, form fees

     

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2023, 10:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    TANCET 2023: Registration deadline ends on February 22; know fees, education requirement - adt

    TANCET 2023: Registration deadline ends on February 22; know fees, education requirement

    GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur to release provisional answer key on February 21; know details - adt

    GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur to release provisional answer key on February 21; know details

    UGC NET 2022 Step by step guide to download admit card exam from February 21 gcw

    UGC NET 2022: Step-by-step guide to download admit card, exam from February 21

    NEET PG 2023: Edit window opens today February 18; deadline ends on February 20 - adt

    NEET PG 2023: Edit window opens today; deadline ends on February 20

    Jamia likely to offer dual degrees online learning 4 year undergraduate courses from next session gcw

    Jamia likely to offer dual degrees, online learning, 4-year undergraduate courses from next session

    Recent Stories

    Air India Newark Delhi flight with 300 passengers onboard makes emergency landing in Sweden gcw

    Air India Newark-Delhi flight makes emergency landing in Sweden

    Alia Bhatt gets support from Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma for 'invasion of privacy' - READ vma

    Alia Bhatt gets support from Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma for 'invasion of privacy' - READ

    Seattle becomes first city in the United States to outlaw caste discrimination - adt

    Seattle becomes first city in the United States to outlaw caste discrimination

    tennis Dubai Open 2023: Sania Mirza denied fairytale ending; crashes out in doubles opening round-ayh

    Dubai Open 2023: Sania Mirza denied fairytale ending; crashes out in doubles' opening round

    Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran to go on floors this August; read details vma

    Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran to go on floors this August; read details

    Recent Videos

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon