Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: Meghalaya Board to release class 12th result on May 26, Know websites here

    On May 26, the HSSLC results for Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams will be announced together. 
     

    MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: Meghalaya Board to release class 12th result on May 26, Know websites here- adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Meghalaya, First Published May 25, 2022, 3:39 PM IST

    The Meghalaya Board of School Education will release the Meghalaya Board MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 on May 26, 2022. The Board will announce the Class 12 results on Thursday. Candidates who have taken the board examination can view their results on the MBOSE official website. 

    On May 26, the HSSLC results for Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams will be announced together. However, the Board has not yet announced the date for the release of Class 12 results. The Class 12 results will be announced along with the top 10 candidates in each stream's merit list. The highest marks in each subject will also be released by the Board.

    The examination's printed result booklet was phased out in 2014. Instead, the entire results booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE official website. No results will be displayed at the MBOSE office in Tura/ Shillong. Candidates can find additional information on the MBOSE website.

    Here's a list of websites to check MBOSE class 12 result 2022
    1) mbose.in
    2) megresults.nic.in
    3) meghalaya.shiksha
    4) results.shiksha. 

    Here's how to check the MBOSE class 12 result 2022
    1) Visit the official website of the MBOSE, mbose.in
    2) On the homepage, click on the result link
    3) Choose your Board and click on the result link 
    4) Key in the required details, such as registration number, date of birth, and enrollment number.
    5) Key in the details
    6) Now, press submits, and the result will appear on the screen
    7) Download the page and take a print for further need
     

    Also read: CUET UG 2022: Correction window to open today, Learn how to make alteration

    Also read: NEET 2022: Application form correction window opens, Know what cannot be changed

    Also read: CUET 2022: Important tips to prepare better, ace entrance exam

    Last Updated May 25, 2022, 3:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CUET UG 2022: Correction window to open today, Learn how to make alteration - adt

    CUET UG 2022: Correction window to open today, Learn how to make alteration

    NBSE result 2022: Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results not to be announced today - adt

    NBSE result 2022: Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results not to be announced today

    NEET 2022: Application form correction window opens, Know what cannot be changed - adt

    NEET 2022: Application form correction window opens, Know what cannot be changed

    Rajasthan Board 10th 12th Results 2022 Know when will the results be out gcw

    Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: Know when will the results be out?

    UPSC 2022: Know dates, schedule, and timings for ESE Mains, CMS - adt

    UPSC 2022: Know dates, schedule, and timings for ESE Mains, CMS

    Recent Stories

    Apple unveils new Apple Watch Pride Edition bands know all about it gcw

    Apple unveils new Apple Watch Pride Edition bands; Know all about it

    iPhone 14 likely to have high end front camera might cost three times more gcw

    iPhone 14 likely to have 'high-end' front camera, might cost three times more

    Ukrainian boxer Oleg Prudky dies on the frontline fighting Russian forces lauded as hero snt

    Ukrainian boxer Oleg Prudky dies on the frontline fighting Russian forces; lauded as 'hero'

    Yes Bollywood cant afford Mahesh Babu says actor Dalip Tahil drb

    Exclusive: Yes, Bollywood can’t afford Mahesh Babu, says actor Dalip Tahil

    CUET UG 2022: Correction window to open today, Learn how to make alteration - adt

    CUET UG 2022: Correction window to open today, Learn how to make alteration

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon