MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: Meghalaya Board to release class 12th result on May 26, Know websites here

The Meghalaya Board of School Education will release the Meghalaya Board MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 on May 26, 2022. The Board will announce the Class 12 results on Thursday. Candidates who have taken the board examination can view their results on the MBOSE official website.

On May 26, the HSSLC results for Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams will be announced together. However, the Board has not yet announced the date for the release of Class 12 results. The Class 12 results will be announced along with the top 10 candidates in each stream's merit list. The highest marks in each subject will also be released by the Board.

The examination's printed result booklet was phased out in 2014. Instead, the entire results booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE official website. No results will be displayed at the MBOSE office in Tura/ Shillong. Candidates can find additional information on the MBOSE website.

Here's a list of websites to check MBOSE class 12 result 2022

1) mbose.in

2) megresults.nic.in

3) meghalaya.shiksha

4) results.shiksha.

Here's how to check the MBOSE class 12 result 2022

1) Visit the official website of the MBOSE, mbose.in

2) On the homepage, click on the result link

3) Choose your Board and click on the result link

4) Key in the required details, such as registration number, date of birth, and enrollment number.

5) Key in the details

6) Now, press submits, and the result will appear on the screen

7) Download the page and take a print for further need



