    CUET 2022: Important tips to prepare better, ace entrance exam

    CUET will operate as a single-window platform for admissions, making the process more efficient and student-friendly. By avoiding having to pay several entrance exam fees, candidates will save time, effort, and money. Here are tips and tricks to ace the exam.

    New Delhi, First Published May 20, 2022, 10:01 AM IST

    For the first time this year, the Common University Entrance Test, or CUET 2022, will be held for admission to undergraduate programmes at all of the Ministry of Education's key universities. By eliminating entrance tests for a variety of universities with varying degrees of difficulty, CUET will operate as a single-window platform for admissions, making the process more efficient and student-friendly. By avoiding having to pay several entrance exam fees, candidates will save time, effort, and money.

    Understanding the syllabus: The test is organised into three sections, the first of which focuses on language, the second on the specific topic domain for which the students are applying, and the third on general aptitude. In addition, choosing options from each part is optional, and the choices must meet the standards of the institutions chosen.

    Exam Practice Paper: The exam is administered online and requires practise. It is recommended that you practise as many tests as possible to become familiar with the paper pattern and examination mode. With the help of our free sample paper, one can obtain a better understanding of how an online testing platform operates, as well as recognise their deficiencies and improve on them accordingly.

    Keep Calm and focus: This is a new exam for everyone. So don't worry too much, concentrate on the material, and use NCERT books to ace the exam.

    Maintaining a daily schedule: Establish a routine that suits your needs and devote no more than two hours each day to the entrance you are preparing. You may transfer your emphasis to your board examinations during your boards, and if you have free time in between, you can change your plan and focus more on CUET.

