    CUET UG 2022: Correction window to open today, Learn how to make alteration

    The correction period will begin on May 25 and end on May 31, 2022. 
     

    New Delhi, First Published May 25, 2022, 3:07 PM IST

    The National Testing Agency, NTA, will open the correction window for CUET UG 2022 on May 25, 2022, Wednesday. The correction period will begin on May 25 and end on May 31, 2022. Candidates can change their application forms on the CUET website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

    The National Testing Agency will hold the Common University Entrance Test 2022 in July 2022 in the computer-based mode for admission to UG courses in Central Universities and other Participating Institutions for the Academic Year 2022-23 in the first two weeks of July 2022.

    Candidates who have already applied for the exam can change their application form by following the simple steps outlined below.

    Here's how to make changes in the form of CUET UG 2022
    1) Navigate to the official website of the CUET on cuet.samarth.ac.in
    2) On the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2022 link 
    3) Key in the login credentials
    4) Click on the submit button, and the application form will be on the screen
    5) Make the required changes in the form 
    6) Now submit the form, download the confirmed page and take a printout for further need. 

    According to M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the UGC, 1151319 candidates registered for the CUET UG 2022 exam. "A total of 1151319 candidates have registered for CUET-UG, with 913540 having paid the application fee." Many of them come from remote and rural areas. "Students from every state and union territory have applied," he announced via Twitter.

    There is currently no set date for the CUET UG exam. The NTA will soon notify students of the exact date of the CUET UG 2022 examination.

    Candidates can find out more information about CUET on their official website.

    Also Read: Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: Know when will the results be out?

    Also Read: UPSC 2022: Know dates, schedule, and timings for ESE Mains, CMS

    Also Read: UGC NET Exam 2022: Application form deadline extended; Here's a guide to apply


     

    Last Updated May 25, 2022, 3:07 PM IST
