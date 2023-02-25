LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 to be out soon at licindia.in; know important dates, other details

LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023: The 31st Batch LIC assistant administrative officers (generalist) exam was held between February 17 and February 20. Once the result is announced, candidates can access the LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 by visiting the LIC website at licindia.in.

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is likely to announce the LIC Phase I (preliminary) result for the position of assistant administrative officer (generalist) soon. The 31st Batch LIC assistant administrative officers (generalist) exam was held between February 17 and February 20. Once the result is announced, candidates can access the LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 by visiting the LIC website at licindia.in.

LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023: about the vacancy details

1) Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist) - 300 positions

LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023: know important dates

1) February 17 and February 20 - Preliminary online exam dates (tentative)

2) February 20 - Dates of the online exam (Main) (provisional)

3) February 10 - Call letter download begins

5) February 20 - Last day to download the call letter

LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023: know the steps to download

1) Navigate to the official website at licindia.in

2) Go to the career section

3) Click on the 'Recruitment of AAO (generalist) 2023' link

4) Click on the 'Result download' option

5) Key in details such as registration number, roll number, password, date of birth (DOB) (DD-MM-YY)

6) The LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

