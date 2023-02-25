GATE 2023: Answer key objection window closes today; result to be out on March 16

GATE 2023: The GATE Answer key has been released by IIT Kanpur, and the objection window closes on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the GATE Exam can submit their challenges at the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in.

The results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, or GATE 2023, will be available in the third week of March. IIT Kanpur has released the GATE Answer key, and the objection window closes on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the GATE Exam can submit their challenges at the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur, released the GATE Answer key on February 21, 2023. Candidates were allowed to file objections beginning February 22, 2023. Today, February 25, is the deadline for submitting any challenge to the answer key.

Candidates can follow the steps outlined below to download the GATE answer key and to raise the challenge:

1) Go to the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in

2) To access the GATE candidate login page, click on the link provided on the homepage

3) Enter your application number, birth date, and other information

4) Your GATE Answer key will appear on your dashboard; download it and read the document

5) Click on the link for the GATE answer key challenge

6) Enter the details of the question and the answer challenged

7) Pay the fees and submit your application

8) For future reference, download and print the confirmation page

IIT Kanpur conducted the GATE Exam on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. Per the official schedule IIT Kanpur released, the GATE 2023 Result will be declared on March 16, 2023. While the GATE Result will be declared on March 16, 2023, the scorecards will be released on March 22, 2023.

