ICSI CS Result 2022: CS Executive December 2022 result declared on icsi.edu; know toppers here

ICSI CS Result 2022: ICSI has released the December CS results for the Executive programme. Candidates who appeared for the ICSI CS 2022 exam can view and download their results from the official website, icsi.edu. Follow the below steps to download the ICSI CS result online.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) announced the CS Executive 2022 result for December 2022 on Saturday, February 25. Candidates can check and download their ICSI CS December Result from the official website at icsi.edu. ICSI held the CS Professional December exams from December 21 to December 30, 2022. The CS Executive Exam was held between December 21 to December 29, 2023. Kinjal Ajmera was declared the all-India topper this time by the ICSI. Soham Amit Bobde and Jash Kamlesh Keswani ranked second and third, respectively.

"The result, along with individual Candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks, will be available on the Institute's website: www.icsi.edu on the declaration of the result," the official notification read.

To access the ICSI exam result 2022, candidates must log in to the official portal using their Username and Password. For the convenience of candidates, the steps to download the results are provided below.

ICSI CS Result 2022: Toppers list

1) Kinjal Ajmera

2) Soham Amit Bobde

3) Jash Kamlesh Keswani

4) Harsh Bagmar

5) Dayita Kanodia

6) Mahek Kailash Sejwani

7) Punith V

8) Twinkle Bipinchandra Gajjar

9) Anushka Saklecha

10) Simrat Singh

11) Shubham Singh

12) Shravya Sirvastava

13) Vidhi Jayeshbhai Dharsandiya

ICSI CS Result 2022: know how to download the CS Executive December 2022 result

1) Navigate to the official website, icsi.edu

2) Click the CS Executive December 2022 results link on the homepage

3) Key in your login details

4) Result for the ICSI CS December 2022 exam will be on the screen

5) Download and take a print

Along with the CS Result, ICSI announced the toppers and issued a rank list for both the CS Professional Result and the CS Executive Result. Candidates must score at least 40 per cent on each paper and have a total aggregate of 50 per cent to pass the exam.

