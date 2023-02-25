REET 2023 Paper Leak: Internet services to remain shut in 11 districts; four held

REET 2023 Paper Leak: Due to concerns about a paper leak, the state government and RSMSSB announced that internet services would be suspended in 11 districts on February 25 and February 26. The Rajasthan police have arrested nearly 4-5 people, as per reports.

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced that internet services will be suspended in 11 districts from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm to prevent 'another paper leak' in the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET 2023). From February 25 to March 1, the Board began conducting the REET exam 2023.

Alwar, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bharatpur, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Kota, Sriganganagar, Tonk, and Udaipur are among the 11 districts where internet services will remain suspended. It said the internet service would be unavailable on February 25 and 26.

The police have arrested nearly 4-5 people, as per reports. The Rajasthan Board's announcement to close internet services in the districts comes after the reported REET paper leak.

The REET Mains exam is being held to fill 48,000 third-grade teacher positions. The REET 2023 exams will be held on February 25, 26, 27, 28, 2023, and March 1, 2023, according to the RSMSSB schedule.

Following reports, a group of men was arrested while solving the paper in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. They were sitting in a marriage hall, answering the question paper, when the police arrested them, as per reports.

Due to concerns about a paper leak, the state government and RSMSSB announced that internet services would be suspended on February 25 and February 26. Despite this, the exam paper was leaked on the first day.

The first shift of the REET 2023 Exam began at 9:30 am and ended at noon, while the second shift began at 3:00 pm and ended at 5:30 pm. Around 2 lakh people appeared for the morning shift, and another eight lahks are expected for the afternoon shift.

According to the PTI, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot recently said that the REET paper leak case investigation should be transparent, and the result should be delivered on time. REET 2022 was held last September for over 30,000 positions. However, it was later found that the REET 2022 question paper had been leaked before the exam.

