Karnataka KCET 2022: Round 2 counselling schedule released; Know how to apply, important dates & more

KCET 2022 Counselling: KEA will announce the round 2 counselling allotment result on November 21, the candidates can exercise their choice preference till November 24.

The timetable for the second round of counselling by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has been made public on the site's main page, kea.kar.nic.in. The second round of KCET counselling is set to start tomorrow, November 17, and the second round's seat matrix will be made available after 4 PM. Up to November 19, candidates can change, remove, and rearrange their online choices.

November 25 is the deadline for paying the seat acceptance fee for the KCET 2022. The KCET 2022 counselling procedure comprises document verification, choice submission, KCET 2022 seat allocation, and reporting to designated institutes.

On November 21, the results of the round 2 counselling allocation will be made public. Candidates have until November 24 to exercise their choice preferences after KEA announces the results of round 2 counselling allocation. The seat acceptance fee must be paid before November 25.

KCET Counselling 2022: How to apply

kea.kar.nic.in is the official website to visit.

On the KCET choice entry window, click.

Enter user name and password.

Options for the KCET will be shown on the screen.

Choose KCET college, then indicate your preferred courses.

Take a printout of it after downloading it for future use.

KEA will conduct the KCET 2022 counselling over the course of two regular rounds, one extended session, and one special round. Counseling is required for applicants to B-Pharma, D-courses, agriculture science, engineering, architecture, and veterinary programmes. The applicants' selections, along with other considerations including seat availability and score, will be used to determine the KCET seat allocation for 2022. For admission to undergraduate programmes offered by the participating schools of the state, KCET 2022 counselling is being done online.

