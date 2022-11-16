Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka KCET 2022: Round 2 counselling schedule released; Know how to apply, important dates & more

    KCET 2022 Counselling: KEA will announce the round 2 counselling allotment result on November 21, the candidates can exercise their choice preference till November 24.

    Karnataka KCET 2022 Round 2 counselling schedule released Know how to apply important dates more gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 16, 2022, 6:21 PM IST

    The timetable for the second round of counselling by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has been made public on the site's main page, kea.kar.nic.in. The second round of KCET counselling is set to start tomorrow, November 17, and the second round's seat matrix will be made available after 4 PM. Up to November 19, candidates can change, remove, and rearrange their online choices.

    November 25 is the deadline for paying the seat acceptance fee for the KCET 2022. The KCET 2022 counselling procedure comprises document verification, choice submission, KCET 2022 seat allocation, and reporting to designated institutes.

    Also Read | NEET MDS 2023: NBE postpones MDS exam to March; check details

    On November 21, the results of the round 2 counselling allocation will be made public. Candidates have until November 24 to exercise their choice preferences after KEA announces the results of round 2 counselling allocation. The seat acceptance fee must be paid before November 25.

    KCET Counselling 2022: How to apply

    • kea.kar.nic.in is the official website to visit.
    • On the KCET choice entry window, click.
    • Enter user name and password.
    • Options for the KCET will be shown on the screen.
    • Choose KCET college, then indicate your preferred courses.
    • Take a printout of it after downloading it for future use.

    Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Provisional result released; know steps to check

    KEA will conduct the KCET 2022 counselling over the course of two regular rounds, one extended session, and one special round. Counseling is required for applicants to B-Pharma, D-courses, agriculture science, engineering, architecture, and veterinary programmes. The applicants' selections, along with other considerations including seat availability and score, will be used to determine the KCET seat allocation for 2022. For admission to undergraduate programmes offered by the participating schools of the state, KCET 2022 counselling is being done online.

    Also Read | FMGE December 2022 exam rescheduled due to MCD Elections in Delhi; check revised dates

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2022, 6:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NEET MDS 2023: NBE postpones MDS exam to March; check details - adt

    NEET MDS 2023: NBE postpones MDS exam to March; check details

    FMGE December 2022 exam rescheduled due to MCD Elections in Delhi; check revised dates - adt

    FMGE December 2022 exam rescheduled due to MCD Elections in Delhi; check revised dates

    MHT CET LLB 3 years merit list for CAP Round 2 released; know how to check - adt

    MHT CET LLB 3 years merit list for CAP Round 2 released; know how to check

    NEET UG Counselling 2022 Provisional seat allotment for Round 2 released; know steps to check - adt

    NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Provisional result released; know steps to check

    JNU PG Admission 2022: Third merit list released; deadline to reserve seats until November 15 - adt

    JNU PG Admission 2022: Third merit list released; deadline to reserve seats until November 15

    Recent Stories

    Govt announces face masks no longer mandatory during air travel gcw

    Govt announces face masks no longer mandatory during air travel

    Mission Mangal to Samrat Prithviraj- 10 Akshay Kumar films that are inspired by true events! RBA

    Mission Mangal to Samrat Prithviraj- 10 Akshay Kumar films that are inspired by true events!

    WhatsApp soon to roll out new 'Camera Mode' for users; know details - adt

    WhatsApp soon to roll out new 'Camera Mode' for users; know details

    Want to use one WhatsApp number on two phone Heres how to do it gcw

    Want to use one WhatsApp number on two phones? Here's how to do it

    From Kangra miniature paintings to Surat's silver bowl: PM Modi gifts for G20 leaders

    From Kangra miniature painting to Surat's silver bowl: PM Modi's gifts for G20 leaders

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23: Road map starts from now for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: 'Road map starts from now for ICC T20 World Cup 2024' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    Video Icon
    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon