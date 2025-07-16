The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the results for the ICSI CSEET July 2025 exam. Candidates can check their scores on the official website, icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET Result 2025 OUT: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has declared the results for the ICSI CSEET July 2025 examination. If you appeared for the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) in July 2025, you can now check your score on the official website, icsi.edu.

The exam was conducted on July 5th and 7th, 2025. Along with the results, candidates can also find a subject-wise breakdown of their marks on the website. Learn how to check your ICSI CSEET Result 2025 and find the direct link below.

ICSI CSEET Result 2025 Direct Link Here

How to Check ICSI CSEET Result 2025

Step 1: To check your ICSI CSEET Result 2025, first visit the official ICSI website, icsi.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'CSEET Result July 2025' link.

Step 3: A login window will open where you need to enter your Application Number and Date of Birth.

Step 4: After submitting, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: You can now download your result and also take a printout for future reference.

ICSI CSEET Scores

To qualify in the ICSI CSEET exam, candidates must secure a minimum of 50% aggregate marks across all subjects. Additionally, it is mandatory to score at least 40% marks in each individual paper. For more details related to the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July 2025, candidates are advised to visit the official website.