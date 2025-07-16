Lost your graduation certificate? Don't panic. You can get a duplicate copy from your college or university by following a few steps. Learn what to do and what documents are required.

Graduation Degree Certificate: A graduation degree is an essential document for every student's education and career. Whether it's for further studies, job applications, government work, forms, or registration, this degree is necessary everywhere. So, what should you do if you lose this degree accidentally or in some mishap? Learn how to get this degree again from your college or university. Find out what supporting documents you need to submit to get it back.

A Graduation Degree Certificate is crucial for every student, as it serves as a prerequisite for continuing higher education. If you want to pursue higher education like MA, MSc, MBA, etc., you will not be able to apply without a graduation degree. Apart from this, this certificate is also very important for applying for graduation-level jobs. That is, without it, you will face problems while applying for a job. Graduation degree is also required in some government documents or verification. So if your degree certificate is lost somewhere, take necessary steps immediately.

How to get a Graduation Degree again if it is lost

If your graduation degree is lost somewhere, you need to take some necessary steps immediately, which include-

File an FIR

First of all, go to your local police station and file a report of the lost degree. The FIR provides information about when and how the degree was lost. Keep a copy of the FIR with you, you will need it everywhere.

Get an affidavit made

Get an affidavit made from a notary or lawyer. It should contain your name, course name, university name, year, and information about the lost degree. This document is necessary to get a duplicate degree back from the university.

Contact your college or university

Contact the official website or exam department of your university. Now most universities like Delhi University, IGNOU and many others have also provided the facility to apply online for this.

Submit necessary documents and fees

To get a copy of the degree from your college or university, some documents are usually required, including- a copy of the FIR, an affidavit, a photocopy of the marksheet if available, identity cards like Aadhaar card, PAN card, etc., passport size photo and some application fees have to be paid. Please note that the fee for each university is different, which can range from 500 rupees to a few thousand. It can take from 15 days to a few weeks or months to get the degree.

Check application status

If you have applied online, keep checking the status by visiting the website from time to time. Some universities send the degree by post, while in some you have to go and collect it yourself.