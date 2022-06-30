Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JAC 12th Result 2022: Jharkhand board announces result; know pass percentage, toppers here

    Candidates who took the class 12 board examination in the Arts and Commerce streams can view their results on the JAC website.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 30, 2022, 7:46 PM IST

    The Jharkhand Academic Council announced the Jharkhand Board class 12 Result 2022 on June 30, 2022. Candidates who took the class 12 board examination in the Arts and Commerce streams can view their results on the JAC website.

    This year's overall pass percentage for Arts is 97.43 per cent, and for Commerce stream exams, it is 92.75 per cent.

    Mansi Saha has topped the Arts stream in the class 12 exam. She received 474 marks. Nikky Kumari topped the Commerce stream with 478 marks.

    The class 12 Arts and Commerce results will be available at the following websites, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, and jharresults.nic.in.

    According to reports, approximately 1 lakh students took the Board's class 12 Arts and Commerce examinations. The class 12 board examination began on March 24 and ended on April 25, 2022. The exam was administered offline following all COVID-19 protocols issued by the state and federal governments.

    Here's how to check the Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Commerce Result 2022:
    1) Go to the mentioned website above
    2) On the homepage, click on the link to the result 
    3) Key in the asked credentials and click on submit
    4) The result will be on the monitor's screen
    5) Check the details and download the result
    6) Take a print of the page for further requirement

    Candidates can visit the JAC website for more information.

