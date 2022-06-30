Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JAC 12th Result 2022: Jharkhand board to announce class 12 Inter-Arts, Commerce result today; know details

    Around 1 lakh students have appeared for class 12 Arts and Commerce examinations conducted by the Board.
     

    JAC 12th Result 2022: Jharkhand board to announce class 12 Inter-Arts, Commerce result today; know details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 30, 2022, 12:26 PM IST

    Jharkhand Academic Council will release the JAC 12th Result 2022 on June 30, 2022. Jharkhand class, 12 Inter-Arts and Commerce results, will be announced on Thursday at 2.30 pm. Candidates who took the class 12 intermediate examination can view their results on the JAC website.

    All candidates who appeared in the class 12 Arts and Commerce examinations can view their results on the websites listed below,

    Here is a list of websites where you can check the Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Commerce Result 2022:
    Students can check their marks at the following websites once the Jharkhand board class 12 results are released.
    1) jac.jharkhand.gov.in
    2) jac.nic.in
    3) jacresults.com
    4) jharresults.nic.in

    As per reports, around 1 lakh students have appeared for class 12 Arts and Commerce examinations conducted by the Board. The Board examination for class 12 started on March 24 and ended on April 25, 2022. The exam was conducted offline by following all COVID19 protocols issued by the state and central governments.

    Jharkhand class 12 results were announced on July 30, 2022, and 2021. In the Commerce stream, the overall pass rate was 90.33 per cent. 30422 students out of 33677 passed the exam. The Arts stream had a pass rate of 90.71 per cent overall. 189801 students passed the exam out of a total of 209234 students.

    Know how to check Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Commerce Result 2022:
    1) Go to the mentioned website above
    2) On the homepage, click on the link to the result 
    3) Key in the asked credentials and click on submit
    4) The result will be on the monitor's screen
    5) Check the details and download the result
    6) Take a print of the page for further requirement

    Also Read: JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2022 likely today; know list of websites, how to check via SMS, other details

    Also Read: JAC Class 10th results to be announced today; know time, how to check, other details
     

    Also Read: JAC Class 10th, 12th results 2022 declared: 91.43% pass in intermediate, 91.19% students pass in matric
     

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2022, 12:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    TS SSC Results 2022 Telangana 10th results today know how to check passing marks and more gcw

    TS SSC Results 2022: Telangana 10th results today; know how to check, passing marks and more

    Mumbai Bengaluru amongst best student cities; Chennai, Delhi new entries in QS Ranking

    Mumbai, Bengaluru amongst best student cities; Chennai, Delhi new entries in QS Ranking

    MPPSC 2022: Engineering services admit card released; know how to download - adt

    MPPSC 2022: Engineering services admit card released; know how to download

    HP Board 10th Result 2022 declared; know toppers, pass percentage, other details - adt

    HP Board 10th Result 2022 declared; know toppers, pass percentage, other details

    ICAR IARI 2022: Assistant correction window opens today; know how to make changes - adt

    ICAR IARI 2022: Assistant correction window opens today; know how to make changes

    Recent Stories

    football Its like coming home Happy Romelu Lukaku on return to Inter Milan krn

    'It's like coming home': 'Happy' Romelu Lukaku on return to Inter Milan

    Ease of Doing Business: Andhra Pradesh retains top position, followed by Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka - adt

    Ease of Doing Business: Andhra Pradesh retains top position, followed by Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka

    Realme GT Neo 3 to introduce new Thor Love and Thunder edition gcw

    Realme GT Neo 3 to introduce new 'Thor Love and Thunder' edition

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 launched in India; know price, key highlights - adt

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 launched in India; know price, key highlights

    WhatsApp to soon let user answer video calls with animated avatars details here gcw

    WhatsApp to soon let user answer video calls with animated avatars

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship' snt

    India@75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Exclusive! Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag snt

    India@75: Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag

    Video Icon
    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Video Icon