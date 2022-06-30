JAC 12th Result 2022: Jharkhand board to announce class 12 Inter-Arts, Commerce result today; know details

Around 1 lakh students have appeared for class 12 Arts and Commerce examinations conducted by the Board.

Jharkhand Academic Council will release the JAC 12th Result 2022 on June 30, 2022. Jharkhand class, 12 Inter-Arts and Commerce results, will be announced on Thursday at 2.30 pm. Candidates who took the class 12 intermediate examination can view their results on the JAC website.

All candidates who appeared in the class 12 Arts and Commerce examinations can view their results on the websites listed below,

Here is a list of websites where you can check the Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Commerce Result 2022:

Students can check their marks at the following websites once the Jharkhand board class 12 results are released.

1) jac.jharkhand.gov.in

2) jac.nic.in

3) jacresults.com

4) jharresults.nic.in

As per reports, around 1 lakh students have appeared for class 12 Arts and Commerce examinations conducted by the Board. The Board examination for class 12 started on March 24 and ended on April 25, 2022. The exam was conducted offline by following all COVID19 protocols issued by the state and central governments.

Jharkhand class 12 results were announced on July 30, 2022, and 2021. In the Commerce stream, the overall pass rate was 90.33 per cent. 30422 students out of 33677 passed the exam. The Arts stream had a pass rate of 90.71 per cent overall. 189801 students passed the exam out of a total of 209234 students.

Know how to check Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Commerce Result 2022:

1) Go to the mentioned website above

2) On the homepage, click on the link to the result

3) Key in the asked credentials and click on submit

4) The result will be on the monitor's screen

5) Check the details and download the result

6) Take a print of the page for further requirement

Also Read: JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2022 likely today; know list of websites, how to check via SMS, other details

Also Read: JAC Class 10th results to be announced today; know time, how to check, other details



Also Read: JAC Class 10th, 12th results 2022 declared: 91.43% pass in intermediate, 91.19% students pass in matric

