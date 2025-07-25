The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the CSIR UGC NET June 2025 exam. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in before the exam date, July 28, 2025.

CSIR UGC NET exam is conducted by NTA for admission to Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor and PhD admission. If you are also going to appear in this exam, then you can download your admit card using the prescribed credentials.

CSIR UGC NET June 2025 Exam Date

CSIR UGC NET June 2025 exam will be conducted by NTA in two shifts on July 28, 2025, at various exam centres. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon for Life Science, Earth/Atmosphere/Ocean and Planetary Science. The second shift will be conducted from 12 noon to 6 pm

CSIR NET Admit Card 2025: How to Download

To download the admit card of CSIR UGC NET June 2025 exam, candidates have to follow the following steps.

Step 1: To download the admit card, visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link “CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2025” on the home page of the website

Step 3: Login to the account using registration number and date of birth etc.

Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Make sure to take a printout of the admit card.

Please note that the admit cards will not be sent to candidates personally through email or SMS. After downloading the admit card, read all the important information carefully. Check your name, date, time of the exam, and the exam centre carefully in the admit card. Also, try to reach before the scheduled time on the day of the exam. Late entry will not be allowed.