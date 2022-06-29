Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    HP Board 10th Result 2022 declared; know toppers, pass percentage, other details

    The Himachal Pradesh board announced the HPBOSE 10th Results at a press conference. The board also revealed the names of the second and third-place finishers.
     

    HP Board 10th Result 2022 declared; know toppers, pass percentage, other details - adt
    The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE, announced the HPBOSE 10th Results 2022 on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Along with the HP Board 10th Results 2022, the HP Board has also released the toppers list. Priyanka Sharma and Devangi Sharma topped the HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 with 693 marks out of 700.

    The passing percentage for HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 was 87.5 per cent, and there are 67 girls and 11 boys in the top 10 ranks list this year.

    Here are the names of the toppers of HPBOSE 10th Result 2022:
    1) Priyanka Sharma - 693 marks
    1) Devangi Sharma - 693 marks

    The HPBOSE Toppers List 2022 for HPBOSE 10th Results will be available on the official website hpbose.org and the full toppers list.

    The HPBOSE 10th Board Exam 2022 was held successfully from March 26 to April 13, 2022.

    Students can also look at the previous year's toppers list for 2019

    2019 toppers of HPBOSE:
    1) Atharva Thakur - 691 marks
    2) Paras - 690 marks
    3) Dhruv Sharma - 690 marks

    HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 had a passing percentage of 87.5 per cent. Once the link is activated, students who took the HPBOSE 10th Exam 2022 can access their results at hpbose.org.

    The HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 link is still unavailable, but once it is operational, students will be able to view their results.

