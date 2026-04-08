Bennett University will host an international conference on AI and children, focusing on how technology is shaping young minds and society. The event will bring together global experts to discuss key issues like privacy, safety, education, and digital influence. Researchers are invited to submit papers, with deadlines in May and June 2026.

Greater Noida: Bennett University has announced an international conference on 'Artificial Intelligence and Children: Influencing Societies, Human Values and Governance'.

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The event will be organised in association with the Times School of Media and the School of Artificial Intelligence at the university campus in Greater Noida.

Focus on AI’s impact on children

The conference aims to study how artificial intelligence and new digital technologies are shaping children’s lives. Experts will discuss how AI affects children’s learning, behaviour, identity, and values in today’s fast-changing digital world.

With children using AI tools like personalised content platforms, voice assistants, and immersive media, the event will look closely at both benefits and risks.

Key issues to be discussed

The conference will raise important questions about children’s privacy, online safety, and representation in digital spaces. It will also explore how algorithms influence what children see and learn online.

Experts will discuss how technology is changing parenting, education, and social interactions among children.

Wide participation expected

The event will bring together researchers, teachers, technologists, policymakers, and child rights experts from across the world.

It aims to create a platform for sharing ideas and finding solutions to the challenges created by AI.

Call for research papers

The organisers have invited original and unpublished research papers on various topics.

These include AI in education, digital parenting, immersive media, identity, healthcare, inclusion, accessibility, and policy issues.

Selected papers will be published in a book by a well-known international publisher.

Important dates and participation

The last date to submit abstracts is May 3, 2026. Full papers must be submitted by June 21, 2026. Selected papers will be announced on July 10, 2026.

The conference will be held in person at Bennett University. However, international participants will have the option to join online.

This conference aims to start an important global discussion on how AI is shaping the future of children. It highlights the need to balance innovation with safety and ethics in the digital age.