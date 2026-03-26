Delhi’s 2026-27 budget boosts education with ₹19,148 crore, introducing AI labs, new classrooms, and early schooling from age 3. The plan aims to modernise learning and prepare students for future skills.

India's capital, Delhi, has always been a trendsetter in education. Keeping up with that reputation, CM Rekha Gupta has presented the budget for the 2026-27 financial year. A whopping ₹19,148 crore has been set aside for education alone, with some game-changing plans to give students a world-class learning experience.

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The budget is being seen as a major step towards an "education revolution," with a special focus on bringing Artificial Intelligence (AI) into schools and making big changes to early childhood education.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam AI Language Labs

A new project called the "Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Language Labs" is being launched to improve students' listening, speaking, reading, and writing (LSRW) skills. These aren't your regular computer labs; they are high-tech centres powered by Artificial Intelligence.

The project was first tested in 100 government schools. Now, it's being expanded to cover 60,000 students in classes 6, 9, and 11. With these labs, students can easily learn Indian languages like Tamil, Hindi, and Sanskrit, as well as foreign languages like French, German, and Spanish.

Schooling from Age 3: A New Start for Early Education

Following the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP), the Delhi government is making a key change to its school system. Starting from the 2026-27 academic year, a 3-year pre-primary education will be mandatory before a child can join Class 1.

Under this system, children between the ages of 3 and 5 will get formal schooling. Also, from 2028-29 onwards, the minimum age for admission into Class 1 will be set at 6. This move is expected to build a strong learning foundation for young children.

₹475 Crore to Upgrade School Infrastructure

Delhi's government schools are seeing a rise in student numbers, leading to a space crunch. To tackle this, a huge fund has been allocated. The government has set aside ₹200 crore to build new school buildings and another ₹275 crore to expand existing ones.

On top of this, an "Integrated Education City" is planned in Narela, a sports university in Mundka, and a National Law University. Delhi's entire education map is about to get a makeover. The focus is also shifting from rote learning to developing critical thinking skills through revamped exams and syllabi.

More Support and Digital Tools for Students

To help students from economically weaker sections, the uniform allowance has been increased. The new amounts are:

• Nursery to Class 5: ₹1,250

• Class 6 to 8: ₹1,500

• Class 9 to 12: ₹1,700

Furthermore, the scheme to provide free bicycles to girl students in Class 9 and laptops to high-performing students in Class 10 will continue. All in all, this Delhi budget isn't just a list of numbers; it's a clear roadmap to prepare the next generation for global competition.