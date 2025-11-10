A remote Indian employee at a US startup confronted his boss after a leave request was denied. Suffering from stress-induced health issues, the employee refused to provide a reason for his leave.

It's not easy to say "no" to your boss, especially when you're new at a job and trying to prove yourself. But one Indian employee working remotely for a US-based startup decided enough was enough when his boss denied him a simple leave request. His story, shared recently on Reddit, is now striking a chord with employees everywhere, especially those who've struggled with burnout, stress, or toxic work expectations.

A Rough Start and a Hard Lesson

The Redditor had only just begun his new role with a small US startup when things started to spiral. In his very first month, he developed a medical condition that doctors said was caused by stress.

"I thought I could push through and get better on my own," he wrote. "I didn't want to come across as weak or unprofessional, so I kept working, sometimes till 4 a.m., just to meet deadlines."

When he finally gathered the courage to request a short leave on a Tuesday, he didn't expect what came next. His boss demanded to know why he needed time off. When the employee didn't want to share personal health details, his boss flat-out denied the request.

"I was shocked when he asked for a reason and pissed off when he denied it just because I didn't provide one," he wrote.

Drawing the Line

Worried that his boss might retaliate by withholding payment, the employee did something unusual, he temporarily revoked his boss's access to his Google Drive. "I just wanted to make sure I got paid for the work I'd already done," he explained.

Later, they had a direct conversation about what happened. The employee didn't hold back.

"I told him this isn't cool," he recalled. "If the concern was about project delays, I would've worked nights. If the issue was about paid leave, I was fine with unpaid leave. But I'm not going to let people rule over me."

To his surprise, the boss listened. They both agreed to communicate better through regular calls instead of text messages and decided to move forward.

"My goal was just to make it clear that I'm not helpless. I can quit anytime I want if someone tries to be toxic," he said.

'He's Not a Villain — Just a Reminder'

The employee was also quick to clarify that he didn't want to paint his boss as a bad person. "He's not evil," he wrote. "He's running a small company with just three or four people, and I get that deadlines matter. I've also seen him appreciate my work and give fair feedback."

What bothered him was the lack of empathy, something many remote workers experience when their employers don't see the human side behind the screen.

He shared that he's the only full-time Indian employee at the startup, and communication gaps often create unnecessary friction. Still, he chose to take the high road, focusing on boundaries and respect instead of revenge.

'The Real Power Is in Your Work'

In his post, he left a message for anyone who's been in a similar situation:

"Setting boundaries is very important. If you sense someone is misusing their power, withdraw immediately. The real power is in your work."

He also added that every company he's ever left, even on bad terms, has reached out later to rehire him. That, he said, is proof that professionalism and self-respect go hand in hand.