IIT Delhi MTech Admission 2023 deadline extended until April 6; apply at iitd.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Delhi MTech Admission 2023 deadline has been extended. The PG and PhD courses application date at IIT Delhi has been extended until April 6. Students who have yet to register for courses at IIT Delhi can visit the official website at iitd.ac.in. Per the previous schedule, the application was supposed to close on Thursday, March 30. Check out the IIT Delhi admission 2023 registration information below.

IIT Delhi began accepting applications for various PG and PhD programmes on March 14, and the deadline to apply is now April 6, 2023. "The deadline for submitting online applications for PhD and PG admissions has been extended to April 6, 2023 (2:00 pm)," announced IIT Delhi. Candidates can follow the methods outlined below.

IIT Delhi MTech Admission 2023: know how to apply

1) Visit the official website at iitd.ac.in

2) Click on the IIT Delhi PG, PhD admission link on the homepage

3) On a new registration page, register yourself with newly generated credentials

4) Complete the IIT Delhi admission form

5) Pay the fees and submit the form

6) Download and take a printout

Before registering for the PG or PhD programs, candidates should review the IIT Delhi eligibility requirements. Each school has its eligibility requirements, which candidates can find in the IIT Delhi admissions information handout.

