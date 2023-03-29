Bihar BEd CET 2023: Admit card to be released on March 30; know exam date

Bihar BEd CET Admit Card 2023: Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga, will release the bachelor's in education Combined Entrance Test admit card tomorrow. Candidates registered for the test can download their admit cards tomorrow from the official website, biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

According to the official schedule, Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga, will issue the bachelor's in education Combined Entrance Test admit card on Thursday, March 30. Candidates registered for the exam can access their admit cards on the official website, biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

Following the schedule, the exam will be held on April 8, 2023. Candidates are encouraged to download their admit cards as soon as possible.

The enrollment period was from February 20, 2023, to March 15, 2023. The deadline for submitting online applications with late costs and editing was March 16, 2023, to March 20, 2023.

"CET-BEd 2023 will be two hours long. Candidates must respond to 120 multiple-choice questions. Each question will have four expected responses, from which they must choose the most suitable one and record it on the OMR sheet provided with the Question Booklet. Only blue/black ball pens may indicate answers on the OMR sheet," read the information brochure's statement.

The entrance exam will consist of 120 objective-type questions, each worth one mark. The minimum qualifying points for the unreserved category are 35 per cent and 30 per cent for SC/ST/EWS and another reserved category. There will be no negative marking on the document.

The admit card can only be downloaded by candidates who have registered for the test. Check the official page for the most recent information on the Bihar BEd CET 2023.

