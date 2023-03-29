Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bihar BEd CET 2023: Admit card to be released on March 30; know exam date

    Bihar BEd CET Admit Card 2023: Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga, will release the bachelor's in education Combined Entrance Test admit card tomorrow. Candidates registered for the test can download their admit cards tomorrow from the official website, biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

    Bihar BEd CET 2023: Admit card to be released on March 30; know exam date - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 29, 2023, 4:36 PM IST

    According to the official schedule, Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga, will issue the bachelor's in education Combined Entrance Test admit card on Thursday, March 30. Candidates registered for the exam can access their admit cards on the official website, biharcetbed-lnmu.in. 

    Following the schedule, the exam will be held on April 8, 2023. Candidates are encouraged to download their admit cards as soon as possible. 

    The enrollment period was from February 20, 2023, to March 15, 2023. The deadline for submitting online applications with late costs and editing was March 16, 2023, to March 20, 2023.

    "CET-BEd 2023 will be two hours long. Candidates must respond to 120 multiple-choice questions. Each question will have four expected responses, from which they must choose the most suitable one and record it on the OMR sheet provided with the Question Booklet. Only blue/black ball pens may indicate answers on the OMR sheet," read the information brochure's statement.

    The entrance exam will consist of 120 objective-type questions, each worth one mark. The minimum qualifying points for the unreserved category are 35 per cent and 30 per cent for SC/ST/EWS and another reserved category. There will be no negative marking on the document.

    The admit card can only be downloaded by candidates who have registered for the test. Check the official page for the most recent information on the Bihar BEd CET 2023.

    Also Read: Over 9.79 lakh vacant positions in government, highest of 2.93 lahks in railways: Centre

    Also Read: UGC NET Result 2023 to be released soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; know about cutoff, other details

    Also Read: Bihar Board BSEB Class 12th Scrutiny Form 2023 deadline ends today; know how to make changes

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2023, 4:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Over 9.79 lakh vacant positions in government, highest of 2.93 lahks in railways: Centre - adt

    Over 9.79 lakh vacant positions in government, highest of 2.93 lahks in railways: Centre

    UGC NET Result 2023 to be released soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; know about cutoff, other details - adt

    UGC NET Result 2023 to be released soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; know about cutoff, other details

    Bihar Board BSEB Class 12th Scrutiny Form 2023 deadline ends today March 29; know how to make changes - adt

    Bihar Board BSEB Class 12th Scrutiny Form 2023 deadline ends today; know how to make changes

    JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exam city slip: NTA issues alert on social media fake news; check here - adt

    JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exam city slip: NTA issues alert on social media fake news; check here

    MAH BHMCT CET 2023: Registration process commences on cetcell.mahacet.org; deadline ends on April 5 - adt

    MAH BHMCT CET 2023: Registration process commences on cetcell.mahacet.org; deadline ends on April 5

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: BJP demands clarification on expenses borne by Kerala for national highway construction anr

    Kerala: BJP claims Left govt corruption in Jal Jeevan mission, national highway construction

    Atiq Ahmed brother alleges officer threatened to kill him in 2 weeks to send name to CJI UP CM gcw

    Atiq Ahmed's brother alleges officer threatened to kill him in 2 weeks; to send name to CJI, UP CM

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's BOLD bedroom song 'Aag Lage Na Raja' goes viral-WATCH RBA

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari's BOLD bedroom song 'Aag Lage Na Raja' goes viral-WATCH

    Savarkar issue resolved, says Sanjay Raut after meeting with Rahul, Sonia Gandhi AJR

    'Savarkar issue resolved,' says Sanjay Raut after meeting with Rahul, Sonia Gandhi

    Over 9.79 lakh vacant positions in government, highest of 2.93 lahks in railways: Centre - adt

    Over 9.79 lakh vacant positions in government, highest of 2.93 lahks in railways: Centre

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon