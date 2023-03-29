Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UGC NET Result 2023 to be released soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; know about cutoff, other details

    UGC NET Result 2023: The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, or UGC NET Result 2023, is expected to be released shortly. The National Testing Agency, NTA, will release the UGC NET result and final answer key on its website at www.ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 

    UGC NET Result 2023 to be released soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; know about cutoff, other details
    First Published Mar 29, 2023, 3:20 PM IST

    The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, UGC NET Result 2023, is expected to be released shortly. The National Testing Agency, NTA, will release the UGC NET result and final solution key on its website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. When checking the results, candidates who appeared for the exam must enter their application number and date of birth. Check out the UGC NET cutoff marks, results, and other important developments below.

    UGC NET Result 2023: know qualifying marks
    According to the official notification, the minimum qualifying score for the general category is 40 per cent, while the reserved category is 35 per cent. 

    Along with the UGC NET Result, NTA also issues the cutoff points as per the category. According to the trends, the NTA will issue two distinct UGC NET cutoff lists as cutoff percentiles and cutoff marks for 'Assistant Professor' and 'Assistant Professor & Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)'. 

    UGC NET Result 2023: know qualifying marks
    1) General candidates- Paper 1 - 40 per cent, Paper 2 - 40 per cent
    2) OBC, NCL/PWD/ST/SC candidates - Paper 1 - 35 per cent, Paper 2 -      35 per cent

    UGC NET Result 2023: know about the date
    UGC NET Result 2023 will be released after the NTA prepares the final answer key based on the legitimate representations made by candidates in response to the provisional answer key.

    From February 21 to March 16, 2023, NTA held UGC NET 2023. The exam was conducted in 5 phases over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centres in 186 cities nationwide. This year, 8,34,537 people applied for the UGC NET.

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2023, 3:20 PM IST
