UGC NET Result 2023 to be released soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; know about cutoff, other details

The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, UGC NET Result 2023, is expected to be released shortly. The National Testing Agency, NTA, will release the UGC NET result and final solution key on its website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. When checking the results, candidates who appeared for the exam must enter their application number and date of birth. Check out the UGC NET cutoff marks, results, and other important developments below.

UGC NET Result 2023: know qualifying marks

According to the official notification, the minimum qualifying score for the general category is 40 per cent, while the reserved category is 35 per cent.

Along with the UGC NET Result, NTA also issues the cutoff points as per the category. According to the trends, the NTA will issue two distinct UGC NET cutoff lists as cutoff percentiles and cutoff marks for 'Assistant Professor' and 'Assistant Professor & Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)'.

1) General candidates- Paper 1 - 40 per cent, Paper 2 - 40 per cent

2) OBC, NCL/PWD/ST/SC candidates - Paper 1 - 35 per cent, Paper 2 - 35 per cent

UGC NET Result 2023: know about the date

UGC NET Result 2023 will be released after the NTA prepares the final answer key based on the legitimate representations made by candidates in response to the provisional answer key.

From February 21 to March 16, 2023, NTA held UGC NET 2023. The exam was conducted in 5 phases over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centres in 186 cities nationwide. This year, 8,34,537 people applied for the UGC NET.

