DNB PDCET 2023: Registration window closes on March 30; here's how to apply

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the registration window for the Diplomate of National Board Post-Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET) 2023 on Thursday, March 30. Candidates eligible and interested in DNB PDCET 2023 can register online at nbe.edu.in. Candidates must pay a Rs 5000 examination fee when applying online. From April 3 to April 5, 2023, the PDCET edit window will be available.

The DNB PDCET 2023 exam is set for April 23, and candidates can download their admit cards beginning April 18. NBEMS will release the DNB PDCET 2023 Result on May 22, 2023.

To register for DNB PDCET 2023, candidates must visit the NBE's official website and click the DNB PDCET 2023 application link on the homepage. Enter your login information and select the submit button. Candidates must complete the application form and pay the application fees on the new page that appears. After submitting the DNB PDCET application, candidates must download the page and save the hard copy for further need.

Candidates must have completed the final examination "leading to the award of Post Graduate Diploma from Indian Universities" to apply for DNB PDCET. The final exam findings should have been released by February 28, 2023. Applicants must also provide evidence of eligibility.

