    IIMCAA Awards 2024: Anup Pandey 'Journalist of the Year,' Shagun Kapil receives Agriculture Reporting award

    The IIMCAA Awards 2024 recognized outstanding contributions to Indian media, with Anup Pandey receiving the 'Journalist of the Year' award and Shagun Kapil honored as 'Agriculture Reporter of the Year'. The ceremony, attended by prominent figures from media and communications, celebrated excellence across various categories.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 4:11 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 24, 2024, 4:11 PM IST

     The IIMC Alumni Association announced the names and felicitated the winners of the IIMCAA Awards 2024. Anup Pandey won the coveted ‘Journalist of the Year’ award which carries a trophy, certificate and cash prize of INR 1.5 lakh. Shagun Kapil won the Agriculture Reporter of the year award along with a prize of INR 1 lakh. Other winners were honoured with cash prizes of INR 50,000, in addition to trophies and certificates.

    Rajat Mishra in the ‘Publishing Reporting’ category, Abhinav Goel in ‘Broadcast Reporting’, Surabhi Singh in ‘Producer’, Muhammad Sabith U M in ‘Publishing Reporting’ in Indian Languages’, Shatarupa Samantaraya in ‘Broadcast Reporting in Indian Languages’, Saransh Jain in ‘Advertising’, Shillpi A Singh in ‘PR’, Ofactor in ‘Ad Agency’, and Kaizzen in ‘PR Agency’ received the winners’ award.

    Additionally, the ‘Jury Special Mention’ category celebrated the entries of applicants who narrowly missed the top spot. Awardees included Abhishek Angad, Ritwika Mitra, Ashutosh Mishra, Manish Mishra, and Nidhi Tiwari in the ‘Journalist of the Year’ category, Diwash Gahatraj in Agriculture Reporting, Parimal Kumar and Vishnukant Tiwari in Broadcast Reporting, Rohan Kathpalia in Producer of the Year category, and Supriya Sundriyal and Nikhil Swami in the ‘PR’ category.

    Former Principal DG of PIB Kuldeep Singh Dhatwalia, ADG Raj Kumar, Spl. Commissioner of Delhi Govt Sushil Singh; MD of US-India Business Council Rahul Sharma and journalists Prof. Govind Singh, Neelesh Misra, Rupa Jha, Aparna Dwivedi, Lola Nayar, Gyaneshwar, Nitin Pradhan, Rajesh Priyadarshi, Prabhash Jha, Alok Kumar, Priyadarshan, Anupam Srivastava, Sumit Awasthi, Manoj Malayanil, Pramod Chauhan, Mihir Ranjan, Prasad Sanyal, Manoj Roorkiwal, Harvir Singh, SP Singh, Shishir Sinha, Om Prakash, PR expert Samir Kapur, Harshendra Verdhan, marketing expert Shruti Jain, Kalyan Ranjan, Rohit Dubey, Sonia Sarin, and others were present. Most of the guests were part of the Jury who selected the winners.

    IIMCAA President Simrat Gulati presided while Executive President Gayatri Shrivastava hosted the award ceremony. Awards auditor Unni Rajen Shanker, Convenor Vineet Handa, Coordinator Puja Mishra, and General Secretary Deeksha Saksena released a souvenir book featuring profiles and works of award winners.

    IIMCAA AWARDS 2024 – LIST OF WINNERS

    WINNERS

    Journalist of the Year – Mr. Anup Pandey
    Agriculture Reporter of the Year – Ms. Shagun Kapil
    Reporter of the Year (Publishing) – Mr. Rajat Mishra
    Reporter of the Year (Broadcast) – Mr. Abhinav Goel
    Producer of the Year (Broadcast) – Mr. Surabhi Singh
    Indian Language Reporter of the Year (Publishing) - Muhammad Sabith U M
    Indian Language Reporter of the Year (Broadcast) – Ms. Shatarupa Samantaraya
    Ad Person of the Year – Mr. Saransh Jain
    PR Person of the Year – Ms. Shillpi A Singh
    Ad Agency of the Year - Ofactor
    PR Agency of the Year – Kaizzen

    JURY SPECIAL MENTION

    Journalist of the Year – Mr. Abhishek Angad
    Journalist of the Year – Ms. Ritwika Mitra
    Journalist of the Year – Mr. Ashutosh Mishra
    Journalist of the Year – Mr. Manish Mishra
    Journalist of the Year – Ms. Nidhi Tiwary
    Agriculture Reporter of the Year – Mr. Diwash Gahatraj
    Reporter of the Year (Broadcast) – Mr. Parimal Kumar
    Reporter of the Year (Broadcast) – Mr. Vishnukant Tiwari
    Producer of the Year (Broadcast) - Mr. Rohan Kathpalia
    PR Person of the Year – Ms. Supriya Sundriyal
    PR Person of the Year – Mr. Nikhil Swami

