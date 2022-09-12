IIM-Bangalore declared as India's best B-school in FT MiM ranking

This year, the institution's ranking also improved significantly. In 2021, IIM (Bangalore) was ranked 47th. According to the Financial Times, the average weighted salary of an IIM (Bangalore) graduate is $US144,178 per year.

The British daily Financial Times has named the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Bengaluru India's best business school for Master's students in its annual Masters in Management (MiM) list. IIM (B) ranked 31st, ahead of schools from France, Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Denmark. The SP Jain Institute of Management & Research in Mumbai and IIM Lucknow were ranked 44 and 64 on the list, respectively.

According to the institute's tweet, "Adding another feather to its cap, Indian Institute of Management (Bangalore) has been named India's Best B-school in the Financial Times (FT) Masters in Management (MiM) Ranking 2022, which was announced this morning."

This year, the institution also saw a significant improvement in its ranking. IIM (Bangalore) ranked 47th in 2021. "The school's global position has also risen significantly this year; IIMB is now ranked 31 globally in 2022, up from 47 in 2021, and has topped this year's FT MiM global ranking on parameters such as faculty with doctorates, graduates' weighted salary, and graduates employed after three months."

According to the Financial Times, the average weighted salary of an IIM (Bangalore) graduate is $US144,178 per year. The director, Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan, stated, "We are pleased that our focus on excellence is consistently reflected in national and global rankings; IIMB's leadership position in these rankings contributes to the school's visibility and reputation."

