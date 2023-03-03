Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICAI CA MAY 2023: Application correction window opens on March 4; know how to make changes

    ICAI CA MAY 2023: Candidates who have registered can modify or correct any errors in their form on the official website, icai.org. The CA Exam admit cards are expected to be released once the correction process is completed.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 3, 2023, 6:44 PM IST

    The Institute of Chartered Accountants, or ICAI, will open the ICAI CA May 2023 correction window on icai.org on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Candidates who have already registered can make modifications or correct any errors in their form on the official website, icai.org.

    The ICAI will open the window at 10:00 am tomorrow and will close at 11:59 pm on March 10, 2023. CA Intermediate, final, and foundational exam application forms can be filled out and submitted by today, March 3, with a late fee of Rs 600.

    The CA Exam admit cards are expected to be released once the correction process is completed. Candidates who have successfully registered for the examinations can access their admit cards. They will need to access their dashboards via the official website. The ICAI has said that no hard copies of admit cards will be mailed to candidates.

    ICAI CA May 2023: Know how to make the correction
    1) Visit the official website at, icai.org
    2) On the homepage, you will find a link to the ICAI CA exam 2023 application form correction
    3) Fill in your information and submit
    4) Make a copy for future reference

    The foundation course exams for CA Exams May 2023 will be held on June 24, 26, 28, and 30 of 2023. The Intermediate course exams will be held on May 3, 6, 8, and 10, 2023, for Group I, and on May 12, 14, 16, and 18, 2023, for Group II. The final course exams for Group I will be held on May 2, 4, 7, and 9, and the final course exams for Group II will be held on May 11, 13, 15, and 17.

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2023, 6:47 PM IST
