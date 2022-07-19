HPPSC Administrative CCE 2022: Application deadline extended; know details here

The original deadline for submitting the application form was July 14, 2022, but candidates need not worry as the commission has extended the deadlines for the CCE.

Candidates interested in taking the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, HPPSC Combined Competitive Examination can apply until July 26, 2022. The commission extended the dates through an official notice.

The original deadline for submitting the application form was July 14, 2022, but candidates need not worry because the commission has extended the deadlines for the Combined Competitive Examination.

After July 26, 2022, at 11:59 pm, the link will be closed, and candidates will no longer be able to submit their application forms. Candidates can apply through the link provided on hppsc.hp.gov.in. The remaining terms and conditions remain unaltered.

Everyone should know the age limit for applying for the HPPSC Administrative CCE. Candidates must be at least 21 years old and no older than 35 years old. The government of India governs the age relaxation rules.

Candidates from the general category and other states must pay Rs 400, SC/ST/OBC candidates from HP state must pay Rs 100 and ex-servicemen from HP state are exempt from paying.

Here's how to apply for HPPSC Administrative CCE:

1) Go to the official website, hppsc.hp.gov.in

2) Click on the HPPSC CCE application link

3) Log in and key in the required details

4) Make the payment and submit

5) Download and keep a copy

Candidates should review the official notification for more information on vacancies, fees, eligibility, uploaded documents, etc. Visit the website for more information on the HPPSC CCE.

Also Read: CUET PG 2022: Application deadline ends on July 18; know important dates, fees, other details

Also Read: AP TET 2022: Registration process ends on July 15 for August exam; know exam pattern, syllabus here



Also Read: SEBI Recruitment 2022: Apply online for 24 Assistant Manager positions; know qualifications, fees here

