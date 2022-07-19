Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    HPPSC Administrative CCE 2022: Application deadline extended; know details here

    The original deadline for submitting the application form was July 14, 2022, but candidates need not worry as the commission has extended the deadlines for the CCE.

    HPPSC Administrative CCE 2022: Application deadline extended; know details here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 19, 2022, 12:13 PM IST

    Candidates interested in taking the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, HPPSC Combined Competitive Examination can apply until July 26, 2022. The commission extended the dates through an official notice.

    The original deadline for submitting the application form was July 14, 2022, but candidates need not worry because the commission has extended the deadlines for the Combined Competitive Examination.

    After July 26, 2022, at 11:59 pm, the link will be closed, and candidates will no longer be able to submit their application forms. Candidates can apply through the link provided on hppsc.hp.gov.in. The remaining terms and conditions remain unaltered.

    Everyone should know the age limit for applying for the HPPSC Administrative CCE. Candidates must be at least 21 years old and no older than 35 years old. The government of India governs the age relaxation rules.

    Candidates from the general category and other states must pay Rs 400, SC/ST/OBC candidates from HP state must pay Rs 100 and ex-servicemen from HP state are exempt from paying.

    Here's how to apply for HPPSC Administrative CCE: 
    1) Go to the official website, hppsc.hp.gov.in
    2) Click on the HPPSC CCE application link 
    3) Log in and key in the required details
    4) Make the payment and submit
    5) Download and keep a copy

    Candidates should review the official notification for more information on vacancies, fees, eligibility, uploaded documents, etc. Visit the website for more information on the HPPSC CCE.

    Also Read: CUET PG 2022: Application deadline ends on July 18; know important dates, fees, other details

    Also Read: AP TET 2022: Registration process ends on July 15 for August exam; know exam pattern, syllabus here
     

    Also Read: SEBI Recruitment 2022: Apply online for 24 Assistant Manager positions; know qualifications, fees here
     

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2022, 12:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    HP TET 2022: Admit card to be released soon; know exam schedule in detail - adt

    HP TET 2022: Admit card to be released soon; know exam schedule in detail

    ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET July 2022: Result date, time announced; know details here - adt

    ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET July 2022: Result date, time announced; know details here

    Friskers who forced girls to remove undergarments in NEET exam centre in Kerala booked

    Friskers who forced girls to remove undergarments in NEET exam centre in Kerala booked

    NEET 2022 women aspirants allegedly asked to remove innerwear complaint filed gcw

    NEET 2022 women aspirants allegedly asked to remove innerwear, complaint filed

    Telangana DEECET admit card 2022 released here s how to download and more gcw

    TS DEECET admit card 2022 released; here's how to download and more

    Recent Stories

    Sunil Gavaskar willing to help Virat Kohli; all he need is 20 minutes with the out-of-form icon snt

    Gavaskar willing to help Virat Kohli; all he need is 20 minutes with the out-of-form icon

    iQoo Neo 6 launched in Maverick Orange available during Amazon Prime Day Sale all details here gcw

    iQoo Neo 6 launched in 'Maverick Orange', available during Amazon Prime Day Sale; Details here

    ISSF World Cup 2022: Anish Bhanwala, Rhythm Sangwan bag bronze medals-ayh

    ISSF World Cup 2022: Anish Bhanwala, Rhythm Sangwan bag bronze medals

    Days after Ponniyin Selvan teaser launch Mani Ratnam Rushed to Hospital for Covid symptoms drb

    Days after ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ teaser launch, Mani Ratnam Rushed to Hospital for Covid symptoms

    Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 5 tips and tricks to find the best deals gcw

    Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: 5 tips and tricks to find the best deals

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire snt

    India@75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire

    Video Icon
    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon
    Viral video UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred refuse to let him go gcw

    Viral video: UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred, refuse to let him go

    Video Icon