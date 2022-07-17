CUET PG 2022: Application deadline ends on July 18; know important dates, fees, other details

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    All interested and qualified candidates should submit the CUET PG 2022 application form via the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. 

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 17, 2022, 3:51 PM IST

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application process for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 on Monday, July 18, 2022. All interested and qualified candidates should submit the CUET PG 2022 application form via the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. The CUET PG application fee deadline is July 19 at 11:50 pm. Candidates who want to change their CUET 2022 PG application form can do so between July 20 and July 22.

    NTA, in its notifications, said, "Corrections to the particulars in the Online Application Forms will be accepted, and an additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) will be required, until 11:50 pm on July 22, 2022."

    Know the important dates of CUET PG 2022:
    1) July 18, 2022 (till 5 pm) - The last date to submit an online application
    2) July 19, 2022 (till 11:50 pm) - Last date to pay the application fee online
    3) July 20 to July 22, 2022 (till 11: 50 pm) - Correction in CUET application form

    Know about the application fee CUET PG 2022:
    In India, the application fee (for three test papers)
    1) General category - Rs 800
    2) For OBC-NCL, Gen- EWS - Rs 600
    3) For SC, ST, and Third Gender - Rs 550
    4) For PwBD - Rs 500

    In India, the application fee additional (per test papers)
    1) General category - Rs 200
    2) For OBC-NCL, Gen- EWS - Rs 150
    3) For SC, ST, and Third Gender - Rs 150
    4) For PwBD - Rs 150

    Outside India, the application fee (for three test papers)
    1) For all categories, the fee is Rs 4000

    Outside India, the application fee additional (per test papers)
    1) For all categories, the fee is Rs 1,000

    Know how to apply for CUET PG 2022:
    1) Go to the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in
    2) Click on the 'Registration for CUET (PG) 2022' link
    3) Go to the 'New Registration' tab and create the application number and password
    4) Complete the CUET PG 2022 application form
    5) Upload and scan the required documents 
    6) Make the payment of the CUET PG application fee
    7) Submit the CUET application form and save the confirmation page

    Candidates with questions or clarifications can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2022, 4:14 PM IST
