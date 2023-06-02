Hard work paid off: Class 10 student of school for street children scores 60 percent marks in Board Exams

Kiran Kale, who attended the Signal Shala, a school set up for street children under the Teen Haat Naka flyover, secured 60 percent marks.

Thane: As evidence that perseverance and hard work can overcome adversity, a student from a school for street children in Thane, Maharashtra, has passed the Class 10 exams.

Also read: Mahabharat fame veteran actor Gufi Paintal's health condition turns 'critical' - REPORT

Kiran Kale, who attended the Signal Shala, a school set up for street children under the Teen Haat Naka flyover, secured 60 percent marks.

On Friday, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education announced the results of the Class 10 examination. The `signal' in the school's name signifies the traffic lights.

Kiran lost his father several years ago and his mother, who sells flowers on the street, is the family's chief breadwinner. They live on the footpath.

The Thane Municipal Corporation and NGO Samarth Bharat Vyaspeeth jointly manage the Signal Shala.

According to social worker Batu Sawant, who works with the NGO, Kiran started going to school when he was eight years old.

He appeared for the Class 10 examination through the city-based Saraswati Secondary School.

In the last eight years, eight street children who studied at the Signal Shala have cleared the Class 10 exam, Sawant told reporters.

(Inputs from PTI)

Also read: Kerala train fire case: IG confirms West Bengal native's involvement in setting train on fire

