Grandmaster Bikram Sutradhar creates a stride by having five World Records to his name

Bikram Sutradhar was awarded the title of 'Grand Master' for recalling the values of the square root of two up to 325 digits in 57 seconds and 68 milliseconds, as confirmed on January 7, 2022, for the Asia Book of Records.



Tripura boy Grandmaster Bikram Sutradhar has won the most world record awards . He achieved five world records, two times in the Asia Book of Records, two times in the India Book of Records, and once in the International Book of Records.

Tripura's Grandmaster Bikram Sutradhar becomes the youngest person to recite the maximum square root of 2. He has been awarded the title of "Grand Master" for recalling the values of the square root of two up to 325 digits in 57 seconds and 68 milliseconds, as confirmed on January 7, 2022, for the Asia Book of Records.

Grandmaster Bikram Sutradhar(born on November 9, 1994) becomes the youngest person to recite the maximum square root of 3. He has been awarded the title of "Grand Master" for recalling the values of the square root of three up to 333 digits in 59 seconds and 15 milliseconds, as confirmed on July 5, 2022, for the Asia Book of Records.

Another record was set by an individual for the fastest recall of values of the square root of three. On July 5, 2022, the India Book of Records confirmed the square root of three up to 333 digits in 59 seconds and 15 milliseconds.

Also record The fastest to recall values of the square root of two by an individual was Bikram. He recalled the values of square root of two up to 325 digits in 57 seconds and 68 milliseconds, as confirmed on December 31, 2021, by the India Book of Records.

The World Record for 'Youngest to recite maximum square roots' was achieved by Bikram Sutradhar on December 30th, 2021, in Agartala (Tripura), India. At 27 years, 1 month, and 21 days old, Bikram Sutradhar became the youngest person to recite square roots from 2 to 384 digits. This is also a new world record for the International Book of Records.

In 2017, he cracked the IIT JAM MS exam with an AIR of 392 ranked. Recently, he worked with a number system. He works like a human calculator. He always thinks about creativity. "Not only studies, I also admire sports, karate, acting, and reading," says Bikram.

During school life, I faced various kinds of problems. "I don’t belong to a very rich family. My father, who is a carpenter, had to leave this job due to a health issue at the time. At the time, I faced the prospect of having to discontinue my studies due to financial and mental constraints. My school teacher assisted me in continuing my studies, "says Bikram.

In 2013, he developed a passion for mathematics. While studying mathematics, he came across the studies of Srinivasan Ramanujan, and he was highly motivated by Shri Ramanujan’s work.

Bikram is also helping students from poor families in education and assisting them in procuring scholarships or grants through his organisations

' bAstronautWay TM-5472368 and 'SirBikramSutradhar TM-5539191 '. These are linked with government trademarks.

"I am always willing to help poor families who cannot afford to send their children to school," says Bikram.

Bikram’s achievement and inclusion in the International Book of Records is a source of inspiration to young students from Tripura and the entire country. It is a true story of how a boy from a humble background chose to rise above his circumstances.

My mother, Mrs. Uma Sutradhar, and father, Mr. Dhirendra Sutradhar, have always supported me in every way possible, and I am able to inspire others thanks to their guidance and support, says Bikram.

Disclaimer: This is a featured content