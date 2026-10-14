Dussehra 2026 falls on October 20, and schools across India may observe different holiday schedules. Check state-wise school holiday dates for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Delhi and other states.

With the festive season approaching, students across India are looking forward to a break from their regular classes. Dussehra and Durga Puja bring opportunities to spend time with family, visit fairs, enjoy Ramlila performances and take part in traditional celebrations. However, the school holiday schedule is not the same across all states.

While some states observe a holiday on Vijayadashami, others offer a longer break for Durga Puja and related festivities. The number of days off depends on state government notifications and individual school calendars. Here is a state-wise overview of Dussehra 2026 school holidays.

Dussehra 2026: When Is Vijayadashami?

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, will fall on Tuesday, October 20, 2026. The festival celebrates the victory of good over evil and is marked by religious ceremonies, cultural programmes and Ramlila performances in different parts of the country.

Since the festival falls during the October festive period, some schools may also have holidays around Navratri and Durga Puja. However, students should not assume that these celebrations will automatically result in an extended break. The final holiday schedule depends on the institution and the applicable state calendar.

Dussehra School Holidays 2026: State-Wise Details

Uttar Pradesh: Schools may observe a holiday on Vijayadashami, with additional days off depending on the official calendar.

Bihar: School closures may coincide with Dussehra celebrations, although the duration can vary between institutions.

West Bengal: Schools generally observe an extended break for Durga Puja. The exact dates depend on the academic calendar and official notifications.

Assam: Holidays may be scheduled for Durga Puja and Vijayadashami.

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu: Schools may close for Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashami, depending on their respective calendars.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: Students may receive a Dasara vacation around Vijayadashami, subject to the academic schedule.

Delhi and Madhya Pradesh: Schools generally follow the applicable government holiday calendar, including any additional holidays announced by the authorities.

How To Check The Confirmed Holiday Dates

Parents and students should check their school's official circular or the respective state education department's holiday calendar for confirmed dates. Government and private schools may follow different schedules, so it is advisable to verify the break before planning festive activities or travel.