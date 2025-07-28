Delhi University (DU) will release the second phase seat allotment for undergraduate courses today, July 28, 2025. Students can check their allotment status on the CSAS dashboard until 5 PM.

DU UG Admission 2025: The second phase seat allotment (DU 2nd Allotment List 2025) for admission to undergraduate courses in Delhi University (DU) will be released today i.e. on July 28, 2025. Students who had floated their seats in the first phase or had registered for admission to another college can view the list on the CSAS dashboard until 5 PM today. Students must now take admission in the college where they have been allotted seats within the specified dates.

DU UG Admission Seats

In the first phase, seats were allotted to 93,166 students. Of these, 62,565 students accepted admission to the allotted institutes, while 43,741 chose to upgrade their seats. The results for all these students will be announced today.

Important Dates for DU UG Admission

• CSAS 2nd Round Seat Allotment Release Date: July 28, 2025 (5:00 PM)

• Date for students to accept the allotted seat: July 28 to 30, 2025 (till 4:59 PM)

• Verification and approval of online applications by colleges: July 28 to 31, 2025 (4:59 PM)

• Last date for online fee payment: August 1, 2025 (4:59 PM)

How to Check DU UG Seat Allotment

Step 1: To check DU 2nd Seat Allotment Result, visit the official portal admission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page of the website, select the UG Admission option.

Step 3: After this, click on the link of the seat allotment list.

Step 4: Check the seat allotment result by entering the login credentials.

DU UG Admission Process

Admission process is being conducted for 71,642 seats in 79 courses in 69 colleges in DU. For this year, 3,05,357 registrations have been made. Out of these, 2,39,890 students have filled 1,68,36,462 preferences of college and course. For more details related to DU admission, candidates are advised to visit the official website.