DRDO Recruitment 2022: 58 scientist posts open; know age limit, how to apply and more

    Interested and qualified applicants may apply online at rac.gov.in, the DRDO-official RAC's website. The deadline for applying for different Scientist positions is June 28, 2022. The recruitment campaign is being held to fill 58 positions within the organisation.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 14, 2022, 10:55 AM IST

    The Defence Research and Development Organisation, Recruitment and Assessment Centre (DRDO-RAC) has solicited online applications for Scientist positions within the organisation. Interested and qualified applicants may apply online at rac.gov.in, the DRDO-official RAC's website. The deadline for applying for different Scientist positions is June 28, 2022. The recruitment campaign is being held to fill 58 positions within the organisation. Candidates should be aware that there is no application cost for SC/ST/Divyang or female candidates.

    Vacancy details: 

    Scientist F: 3 Posts
    Scientist E: 6 Posts
    Scientist D: 15 Posts
    Scientist C: 34 Posts

    Also Read | PM to ministries: Recruit 10 lakh people on mission mode in next 1.5 years

    Educational requirements: The educational requirements for various positions vary. Candidates applying for the positions should review the Detailed Notification for the requisite educational qualifications.

    Age Limit: The following are the upper age limits for various Scientist positions:

    Scientist F: 50 years
    'D'/'E' scientist: 45 years.
    Scientist 'C' is 35 years old.

    Application fees: The application cost for male applicants from the general, OBC, and EWS categories is Rs. 100/. For SC/ST/Divyang and female applicants, there is no application cost. (Application fees are non-refundable and non-transferable.)

    Also Read | Telangana police recruitment 2022: Application for 17,921 posts to close today, know how to apply

    Here's how you can apply 

    • Visit the official website- rac.gov.in
    • Register yourself before applying for the posts
    • Candidates can fill up the online application and upload the necessary documents
    • Pay the application fee and submit the form
    • Download the form and take a printout if needed

    Candidates can learn more about the positions by consulting the DRDO's official advertising. The application deadline is June 28, 2022 on the above-mentioned official website.

