Telangana police recruitment 2022: Application for 17,921 posts to close today, know how to apply

The application cost for general, OC, and BC candidates having Telangana state local status is Rs 800 per notified post. Local SC and ST applicants must pay Rs 400 per application, while all other applicants must pay Rs 800.

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) will close applications for nearly 17,000 jobs on Friday (May 20). To apply for the positions, candidates need go to the tslprb.in website.

A total of 17,291 positions in various areas of the organisation are available as part of this recruiting drive. Preliminary Written Test (PWT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Physical Efficiency Test (PET), followed by a Final Written Examination, will be used to select candidates (FEW).

Candidates who apply for "more than one Notification issued by the TSLPRB during a period of three months from this date of Notification" will only have to take the PMT and PET once, and their results will be valid for all positions.

Here are the steps to apply:

Tslprb.in is the official website of the TSLPRB.

To apply online, click the link.

Register at the TSLPRB's website.

Please log in to finish your application.

Submit the form after uploading the relevant papers and paying the TSLPRB cost.

Make a copy for yourself.

This year's recruitment process began on May 2nd. Applicants may discover the exam syllabus and vacancy data for each job on the official website. The exam dates will be notified by the TSLPRB at a later date.