Ace your UPSC interview with these top 10 tricky questions and smart answers. Prepare for unexpected questions that test your wit and practical knowledge.

UPSC Interview Tricky Question and Answers: The UPSC Mains Exam 2025 is underway, followed by the interview stage. The final selection for prestigious positions like IAS, IPS, and IFS is based on the combined marks of both exams. Therefore, robust preparation for the UPSC interview, also known as the personality test, is crucial. This interview isn't just about academic knowledge; it's a test of your thinking process, wit, and practical understanding. Candidates are often asked seemingly strange or amusing questions designed to assess their presence of mind. While some questions appear difficult, their answers are often simple. The way you answer these questions reveals your intelligence and confidence to the UPSC panel. Here are 10 unusual questions and smart answers from UPSC interviews.

Question: What's bigger - a dream or reality?

Answer: A dream, because every reality starts as a dream.

Question: What would happen if the sun suddenly disappeared?

Answer: Earth would plunge into darkness, temperatures would plummet, and life would become impossible.

Question: How would you react if you were told you failed the interview?

Answer: I would see it as a learning opportunity, correct my mistakes, and try again.

Question: Suppose you find a bag of money on the road. What would you do?

Answer: I would turn it in to the police or the nearest police station, as it's not my hard-earned money.

Question: If it takes 5 minutes to boil one egg, how long will it take to boil 5 eggs?

Answer: 5 minutes, because you can boil all the eggs simultaneously.

Question: Who is the strongest person in the world?

Answer: Someone who can control their emotions and anger.

Question: How do you drink water?

Answer: From a glass or a bottle.

Question: If you had two paths, one to success and one to money, which would you choose?

Answer: I would choose the path to success, because money follows success.

Question: What would happen if the Earth stopped rotating?

Answer: Earth's gravity and life systems would change drastically, making it difficult for humans and animals to survive.

Question: If you had one wish, what would you wish for?

Answer: Wisdom and understanding to better serve society and my country.