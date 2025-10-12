According to the India Skills Report 2025, here is a list of the top 10 Indian states for women to build their careers. Andhra Pradesh and Kerala are at the forefront.

The India Skills Report 2025, released by Wheebox, a global company providing solutions for education and skills, highlights the changes in women's employability and work environment preferences in India. The report points out that the percentage of women ready to enter the workforce is 47.53%. Although this figure has fluctuated over the past seven years, the overall trend remains positive. This shows the progress in preparing women for careers and the challenges that still need to be addressed.

Top 10 States Where Women Prefer to Work

The report indicates that women have clear preferences for where they want to work professionally. A safe environment, better infrastructure, and opportunities for career growth determine these choices. Accordingly, the list of the top ten states that which female professionals show the most interest in is given below:

1. Andhra Pradesh

2. Kerala

3. Gujarat

4. Tamil Nadu

5. Maharashtra

6. Delhi

7. Uttar Pradesh

8. Karnataka

9. Madhya Pradesh

10. Haryana

Key Takeaways for Employers

States that attract more women generally offer better safety, infrastructure, and opportunities for professional advancement. This information is crucial for businesses that prioritise gender diversity. The report guides them in improving hiring practices and creating work policies that support and empower women. Through this, companies can create an inclusive and welcoming workplace.

Career Planning for Women

Women's employability is more than just statistics; it reflects access to education, opportunities, and the presence of a supportive work environment. For women planning their careers, knowing which regions are most conducive to professional growth is essential for making the right decisions. The report emphasizes that areas providing a safe and supportive work environment will see higher growth in female workforce participation rates.