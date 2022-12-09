Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Apply for 551 positions; check application fees, selection process here

Candidates will be chosen based on their performance in the written exam and interview. IBPS will administer an online exam, and those who pass will be eligible to participate in the interview. The application must be submitted through the official website, bankofmaharashtra.in.

The Bank of Maharashtra has invited candidates to apply for officers and other positions. The recruitment registration link has been activated, and the application deadline is December 23, 2022. The application must be submitted via the official website, bankofmaharashtra.in.

This recruitment drive will fill over 500 manager and officer positions. Interested candidates can check eligibility, vacancy details, application process, and other information below.

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: check vacancies

1) Generalist officer - 500 positions

2) Forex/ Treasury officer - 25 positions

3) Chief Manager - 23 positions

4) AGM - 3 positions

Also Read: AISSEE 2023: Application correction process to commence on December 7; check details

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: steps to apply

1) Visit the official website bankofmaharashtra.in.

2) Go to the career section and then click on current openings

3) Click on the registration link, and register yourself

4) With newly generated details, log in and complete the form

5) Attach the required documents and make the payment

6) Submit and take a printout

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: know about the selection process

Candidates will be chosen based on their written exam and interview performance. IBPS will hold an online exam, and those who pass will be eligible to participate in the interview. Successful candidates will be called for interviews in a 1:4 ratio based.

Also Read: AP LAWCET, PGLCET Counselling 2022 registration commences; know fees, steps to apply

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: know application fees

1) For UR/EWS/OBC - Rs 1180

2) For SC/ST/PwBD - Rs 118

The probation period for maximum positions is six months. The minimum bond period from joining the bank is two years.

It should be noted that the number of vacancies is provisional and may change depending on the bank's actual needs. Application for multiple positions by a single candidate will be considered invalid. Selected candidates will be posted anywhere in India based on the bank's needs. For more details, visit the official website.

Also Read: Maharashtra Police Bharti 2022: With just 18,331 vacancies, officials receive over 11 lakh applications