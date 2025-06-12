8 tricky IQ questions: How many can you answer correctly?

Here are 8 fun tricky IQ questions. By answering these, you can check your ability to solve reasoning, math puzzles, and blood relation questions.
If "TABLE" = 40, "CHAIR" = 45, then what is the value of "SOFA"?
A. 38 B. 39 C. 42 D. 41
A man is 4 times as old as his son. 20 years later, he will be only twice as old. What is the son's present age?
A. 10 years B. 20 years C. 15 years D. 25 years
A said to B, "That girl is the daughter of my mother's only son." How is B related to A?
A. Sister B. Daughter C. Niece D. Daughter
What will be the angle between the hour and minute hand of a clock at 3:15?
A. 0° B. 7.5° C. 30° D. 15°
5 people are sitting at a round table. A is to the right of B, B is opposite C, C is to the left of D, D is opposite E. So who is sitting opposite A?
A. C
B. D
C. E
D. B
Which number is wrong in the series? - 2, 4, 8, 16, 33, 64
A. 4 B. 8 C. 33 D. 64
Rahul walked 10 m towards North, then turned right and walked 5, then turned left and walked 3 m. Now how far is he from his starting position?
A. 10 m
B. 8 m
C. 9 m
D. 12 m
Statements: All books are papers. Some papers are pens. Conclusions: I. Some books are pens. II. All papers are books.
A. Only I correct
B. Only II correct
C. Both correct
D. None
1 Answer: A. 38
2 Answer: A. 10 years
3 Answer: D. Daughter
4 Answer: B. 7.5°
5 Answer: C. E
6 Answer: C. 33
7 Answer: C. 9 meters
8 Answer: D. None
