    Assam HSLC Result 2023: SEBA Class 10 results OUT at resultsassam.nic.in; here's how to check

    The Class 10 online result will be provisional and students will be required to collect their SEBA HSLC result mark sheet and passing certificate from their respective schools after a few days.

    First Published May 22, 2023, 10:08 AM IST

    SEBA Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam on Monday (May 22) declared the SEBA HSLC Class 10 result 2023 at 10 am. The direct link is available on the official website, sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. Students will need their roll number to check their SEBA 10th result 2023.

    It is reportedly said that the Class 10 result can be checked through SMS, resultsassam.nic.in, as well as a host of third-party private sites such as indiaresults.com, exametc.com, schools6.com and others. The students checking the HSLC result 2023 on any site others than the official ones can cross-check their scores on the official ones later.

    The Class 10 online result will be provisional and students will be required to collect their SEBA HSLC result mark sheet and passing certificate from their respective schools after a few days.

    Assam HSLC Result 2023: Here's how to check:

    Step 1 - Visit the official website, sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in.
    Step 2 - Click on the Assam HSLC 10th result 2023 link on the homepage.
    Step 3 - Enter the roll number and submit.
    Step 4 - The SEBA Class 10 result 2023 will appear on the screen.
    Step 5 - Download and take a printout of the result page.

    Last Updated May 22, 2023, 10:09 AM IST
