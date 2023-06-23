AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 declared on bse.ap.gov.in; Step-by-step guide to check your marks

The Board of Secondary Education in Andhra Pradesh declared the AP SSC Supplementary exams result 2023. The AP 10th supplementary result is scheduled to be announced on two websites – bse.ap.gov.in or manabadi.co.in.

Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh has declared AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 on June 23, 2023. The Class 10 results for Andhra Pradesh may be viewed on the BSEAP website at bse.ap.gov.in.

BSE AP announced annual Class 10 or SSC final exam results on May 6. This year, the overall pass percentage of regular students stood at 72. 26 per cent. Girl students managed a pass percentage of 75.38 per cent, considerably higher than that of boys’ – 69.27 per cent. To check SSC Supply result online, students will have to use their hall ticket numbers as login credential.

Here's how you can check your marks:

Step 1: Go to bse.ap.gov.in, the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh's official website.

Step 2. Find the link labelled "S.S.C ADVANCED SUPPLEMENTARY EXAMINATIONS RESULTS, JUNE - 2023."

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other necessary information, then select the "submit" option.

Step 4: The screen will display your Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10th Marksheet and Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10th Marksheet Result.

Step 5: Download the AP SSC Class 10th Results for Andhra Pradesh and print it out for your records.

The AP SSC supplementary examination was conducted from June 2 to June 10 across the state at various examination centres. Candidates who failed the final test have the option of taking the additional exam.