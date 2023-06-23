Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 declared on bse.ap.gov.in; Step-by-step guide to check your marks

    The Board of Secondary Education in Andhra Pradesh declared the AP SSC Supplementary exams result 2023. The AP 10th supplementary result is scheduled to be announced on two websites – bse.ap.gov.in or manabadi.co.in.

    AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 declared on bse ap gov in Step by step guide to check your marks gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 1:33 PM IST

    Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh has declared AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 on June 23, 2023.  The Class 10 results for Andhra Pradesh may be viewed on the BSEAP website at bse.ap.gov.in.

    BSE AP announced annual Class 10 or SSC final exam results on May 6. This year, the overall pass percentage of regular students stood at 72. 26 per cent. Girl students managed a pass percentage of 75.38 per cent, considerably higher than that of boys’ – 69.27 per cent. To check SSC Supply result online, students will have to use their hall ticket numbers as login credential.

    Here's how you can check your marks:

    Step 1: Go to bse.ap.gov.in, the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh's official website.
    Step 2. Find the link labelled "S.S.C ADVANCED SUPPLEMENTARY EXAMINATIONS RESULTS, JUNE - 2023."
    Step 3: Enter your roll number and other necessary information, then select the "submit" option.
    Step 4: The screen will display your Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10th Marksheet and Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10th Marksheet Result.
    Step 5: Download the AP SSC Class 10th Results for Andhra Pradesh and print it out for your records.

    The AP SSC supplementary examination was conducted from June 2 to June 10 across the state at various examination centres. Candidates who failed the final test have the option of taking the additional exam.

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2023, 1:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pay 2.1% from your CTC: Bengaluru college demand students to pay 'Placement Cell Fee' from salary AJR

    Pay 2.1% from your CTC: Bengaluru college demand students to pay 'Placement Cell Fee' from salary

    Karnataka KCET Results 2023 DECLARED: Here's how to check AJR

    Karnataka KCET Results 2023 DECLARED: Here's how to check

    NDA best cadet and President's Gold medal winner Afrid Afroz speaks

    'I want to fly a fighter aircraft...' NDA best cadet and President's Gold medal winner Afrid Afroz

    NEET (UG) 2023 Result : Kerala girl Arya bags 23rd rank at national-level entrance exam; first in state anr

    NEET (UG) 2023 Result : Kerala girl bags 23rd rank at national level entrance exam; first in state

    AP EAMCET 2023 Result updates toppers, how to check results and more

    AP EAMCET Result 2023: EAPCET result DECLARED, download rank card and see results here

    Recent Stories

    Tiku Weds Sheru: Avneet Kaur captivates audience in her OTT debut, netizens laud her performance ADC

    Tiku Weds Sheru: Avneet Kaur captivates audience in her OTT debut, netizens laud her performance

    All about Odysseus 6K, the ROV that found Titanic submersible snt

    All about Odysseus 6K, the ROV that found Titanic submersible

    The Ashes 2023: Ponting reveals he was approached for England Test coach role before McCullum osf

    The Ashes 2023: Ponting reveals he was approached for England Test coach role before McCullum

    Gmail hack 5 steps to get rid of unwanted mails gcw

    Gmail hack: 5 steps to get rid of unwanted mails

    Anupamaa episode SPOILER: Anuj brings hurt and wounded Anu to Kapadia mansion sparking jealousy in Maya vma

    Anupamaa episode SPOILER: Anuj brings hurt and wounded Anu to Kapadia mansion sparking jealousy in Maya

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon