AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2024 announced! How to check your marks online, SMS & DigiLocker?

Students can access the AP Inter second-year results 2024 online by visiting resultsbie.ap.gov.in and results.apcfss.in. They will need to input their roll number and birthdate as mentioned on their admit card to access their respective marksheets.

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), has announced the results for the second year inter exams of 2024 today, April 12. The announcement was made through a press conference at the Board of Intermediate Education, Eswar Elite, located opposite Manipal Hospital in Tadepalli, Guntur. Over 4.5 lakh students took the AP Intermediate examinations this year, which were held from March 2 to March 20.

How to check results online?

Step 1: Visit bie.ap.gov.in or resultsbie.ap.gov.in, the BIEAP's official website.

Step 2: Look for and choose the link labeled "AP Inter 2nd year Result 2024" on the homepage of the website.

Step 3: A new window will emerge, requiring applicants to fill in the required fields with their AP Inter 2nd Year roll number before clicking the submit button.

Step 4: The AP Inter 2nd Year result 2024 will show up on the screen when it has been submitted.

How to check results through SMS?

Step 1: Enter the roll number for APGEN2 (space) in the SMS body.

Step 2: Send to 5626.

Step 3: Your BIEAP inter result will be sent to you in response to the communication.

How to check results through DigiLocker?

Step 1: Install the app or use any web browser to visit digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to and click on the "Education" option located on the website's homepage.

Step 3: A list of education boards and colleges will show up on a new tab that you will be led to.

Step 4: Click the link for BIEAP AP Inter 2nd Year.

Step 5: Enter your AP Inter 2nd Year roll number and other relevant details. Submit.

Step 6: Your result will appear on the screen.

To pass the AP intermediate first and second-year exams, students are required to attain a minimum of 35 per cent marks both overall and in each subject.

Of the 1,88,849 students that appeared in the General stream for the second year, 75 per cent of boys and 81 per cent of girls cleared the exam. On the other hand, in the second year of the vocational stream, out of 13,764 boys and 8,160 girls that appeared, 59 per cent of boys and 80 per cent of girls passed.

Candidates who would like to apply for recounting or re-verification of their answer sheets must submit their fees by April 18 to avail of these services.